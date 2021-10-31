FanDuel Connecticut Spread the Love promo gives best Patriots odds

The New England Patriots have a massive game this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the latest FanDuel Connecticut promo is the best way to do it. With Spread the Love, bettors can back the Patriots as an absolutely massive underdog.

FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook is running the popular Spread the Love promo this weekend. For every 250 bettors who place a bet on the Patriots against the spread, they will move the line one point in New England’s favor. You can grab this Spread the Love promo in addition to a $1,000 risk-free bet.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CT CLAIM NOW FANDUEL CONNECTICUT $1,000 Risk-Free + Crazy Patriots Odds!

SPREAD THE LOVE CLAIM OFFER

As of early Sunday morning, the spread was already up to +51.5 in favor of the Patriots. This is the biggest no-brainer of the weekend, and it’s also the easiest way to win for anyone located in Connecticut.

FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook is the best place to go for your football bets this weekend. They are among the best of the best when it comes to odds on the NFL games each week.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook and help boost this Spread the Love promotion.

FanDuel Connecticut Spread the Love

Even if you are not a Patriots fan, it’s tough to pass up this bet. For every 250 bettors who bet on the Patriots against the spread, FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook is pushing the line one point in New England’s favor.

This is already a no-brainer bet, but bettors in Connecticut can jump on this wager and keep pumping it up. This Spread the Love promo is one of our favorites at any sportsbook.

Best of all, all bettors will get the final line on this promo. For example, if you bet on the Pats at +51.5, but the line closes at +62.5, you will get the final line. This crowd booster promo typically attracts a ton of attention.

There is a maximum wager of $50 at -110 odds on this Spread the Love promo.

FanDuel Connecticut Promo Gives $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

It’s important to note that this FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook promo is available to all users. That means there are plenty of bettors who can help drive this spread up to no-brainer levels. However, a $1,000 risk-free bet is only available to new users who sign up and make a deposit. This risk-free bet is the evergreen offer for new users.

Getting Started

Remember, this promo is only available for new users who sign up and make an initial deposit on FanDuel Connecticut Sportsbook, and it’s only available for the Sunday game between the Patriots and Chargers.

Follow this step-by-step guide to get started today:

Click here to begin the sign-up process on FanDuel Sportsbook.

to begin the sign-up process on FanDuel Sportsbook. Deposit the amount you wish to place on your risk-free wager.

Place your first real-money wager on any market risk-free up to $1,000.

Put a $50 wager on the Patriots to cover the spread on Sunday.

This Spread the Love promo is only available to users located in Connecticut, but all FanDuel Sportsbook users can head over to the promotions page to check out the latest deals.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Connecticut and help boost this Spread the Love promotion.