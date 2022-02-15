FanDuel Illinois promo opens for pre-registration with $100 bonus

The Land of Lincoln is about to join the party with the latest FanDuel Illinois promo. Online sports betting is coming to Illinois on March 5th and that means new players can get in on the action with a massive bonus.

New players who pre-register with this FanDuel Illinois promo will automatically receive a $100 bonus. This bonus will be credited into your account to use when Illinois finally launches online sports betting.

Although Illinois is a little late to the party, it’s better late than never, right? The timing is actually perfect for college basketball fans in Illinois. This launch date lines up nicely with March Madness.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to snag $100 free with this FanDuel Illinois promo. It’s an easy way to get off on the right foot as online sports betting heats up.

FanDuel Illinois Promo Goes Live

Let’s take a closer look at this FanDuel Illinois promo. It’s a sure-fire way to add a little extra cash to your starting bankroll just as Illinois joins in on the action. Signing up takes no time at all either. Pre-registering between now and March 5th is the only way to secure this $100 bonus.

Players will be able to use this bonus towards any available market when FanDuel Illinois finally goes live with online sports betting. Think of this pre-registration promo as a head start.

It’s only a matter of time before things kick off in Illinois.

How to Claim This FanDuel Illinois Promo

Claiming this FanDuel Illinois promo is a breeze. New players can get in on the action in a matter of minutes by following these simple steps below:

to pre-register with this FanDuel Illinois promo. Input some basic information to create an account.

New players will automatically receive a $100 bonus that will be live on March 5th.

Once launch happens, players will be able to use this $100 bonus on any available market.

What to Bet on in Illinois

What will fans be able to bet on in Illinois? Everything from the NBA to the NHL to cricket will be live on FanDuel Sportsbook in Illinois. With that said, it’s college basketball season.

March Madness is here and this FanDuel Illinois promo is an easy way to give yourself a $100 head start. With conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament around the corner, there is no shortage of options for bettors.

Everyone is looking at brackets this time of year, but now that Illinois is ready to go live with online sports betting, there is another way to bet on the games.

But again, if college basketball isn’t your thing, there is something for all sports fans. Get in on the action today.

