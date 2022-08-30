FanDuel Kansas promo code: time is winding down to claim prelaunch bonus this week

Wednesday is the last day for bettors in the Sunflower State to use the FanDuel Kansas promo code for a pre-registration bonus. The app will be launching on Thursday, which means this offer will expire.

Pre-register with the FanDuel Kansas promo code for a $100 bonus. Once FanDuel launches, you will get an additional $50 for a total of $150 in free bets.

Once you have used the sign-up offer, you will be able to place a no sweat first bet on any college football game this weekend. Plus, there are many other bonuses and unique features that will make FanDuel one of the most popular options in Kansas.

How to Pre-Register with the FanDuel Kansas Promo Code

FanDuel Sportsbook will be launching in Kansas on Thursday, September 1st. Customers have to sign up prior to launch in order to claim the $150 bonus.

Follow these steps to sign up with the FanDuel Kansas promo code.

Enter info to confirm your identity and age. When using our links, you will not have to enter a promo code. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Once FanDuel is live on Thursday, you will want to make a deposit to use additional promotions.

Bonuses after the FanDuel Kansas Promo Code

There are several bonuses to use after the welcome bonus. All customers are given a no sweat first bet for any college football game this weekend. If this bet loses, you will get a free bet refund. There are a handful of games on Thursday and Friday, leading up to a packed schedule on Saturday featuring Notre Dame vs. Ohio State.

There is also a Super Bowl future promotion that only has one week left. If you place a $50+ bet on a team to win it all this season, you will get a $5 bonus for every game they win during the season. The Bills have the best odds to win the Super Bowl, but the Buccaneers and Chiefs aren’t far behind.

FanDuel is offering a features tennis parlay for the US Open. Stay tuned for any potential boosts for Serena Williams.

How Sports Betting Started in Kansas

A sports betting bill passed the Kansas House and Senate earlier this year. It was signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly. The state quickly set up regulations to launch sports betting apps in time for football.

FanDuel partnered with the Kansas Star Casino for a license in the state. Each casino can have up to three betting apps on their license.

You will be able to use the FanDuel app from anywhere within the KS state lines, including while watching a game in-person or at a sports bar with friends.

