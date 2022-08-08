FanDuel Kansas promo code: $100 now, new player bonus at launch

Sports betting apps are about to launch in the Jayhawk State and the FanDuel Kansas promo code special will be one of the most popular options. That said, there is a special sign up offer to claim right now.

Even if you use this offer, you can still claim the other welcome bonus, such as the no sweat first bet.

How to use the FanDuel promo code after launch

Kansas is working to have sports betting apps ready in time for the NFL season. Chiefs fans will be excited to wager on another great team, and they have third best odds on FanDuel to win the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs will open up the season in Arizona against the Cardinals. Kansas City is favored by a field goal. On FanDuel, you can live bet on games as you watch it on TV.

Plus, FanDuel will have odds for college sports. There will be options for betting on the Kansas Jayhawks, Wichita State Shockers, and Kansas State Wildcats.

March Madness is fun time for sports bettors. FanDuel will have many different betting types, promos, and contests surrounding the tournament.

Other sports you can bet on with FanDuel include soccer, MMA, baseball, hockey, racing, tennis, and golf. Be sure to check out the promotions page to find other bonuses to use after taking advantage of the welcome offer.

How to Pre-Register for FanDuel Kansas Promo Code

This offer for $100 in free bets will not last long. When FanDuel launches in Kansas, it won't be available.

You can't use FanDuel quite yet, but pre-registering for an account will give you access to $100 in free bets.

The $100 bonus will be available as soon as FanDuel goes live in Kansas. When it does, use the other sign up offer, which could be the no sweat first bet of up to $1,000.

How We Got Here

After the Supreme Court repealed PASA, it has allowed each state to pass sports betting legislation. SB84 passed the Kansas legislature in the Spring of 2022 and was then signed by Governor Laura Kelly.

FanDuel partnered with Boyd Gaming to enter Kansas, which owns the Kansas Star Casino. Each casino has three licenses for online betting sites, so there will be competitors for FanDuel. However, it has been the leading option in other states across the US.

You will be able to wager on the FanDuel app from anywhere within the Kansas state lines. The Kansas Lottery and the Kansas Racing & Gaming Commission are working to have regulations in place so betting apps can launch prior to the NFL season. Either way, expect FanDuel to go live sometime in late summer or early fall.

