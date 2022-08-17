FanDuel Kansas promo code connects early sign up with $100 bonus

While many prospective KS bettors will undoubtedly register for a sportsbook account when things go live, and using our FanDuel Kansas promo code is the obvious way to prepare for the impending launch.

Those who pre-register through this FanDuel Kansas promo code will earn a $100 sportsbook bonus once the app officially launches.

Even though there’s no exact date pinpointing FanDuel’s arrival in the Sunflower State, it’s better to prepare early. Once the sportsbook goes live, the pre-registration window will close and so will the opportunity to score an easy $100 bonus.

Earn $100 Through Our FanDuel Kansas Promo Code

Sports betting has slowly made its way up the flagpole in Kansas. After the legislation passed through the House and Senate in April, Governor Laura Kelly signed the bill into law in June. The next step is the arrival of mobile sportsbooks like FanDuel.

Before FD arrives in KS, eligible bettors can pre-register today through any link on this page. Once pre-registration is complete, you’ll earn a $100 bonus as soon as the app goes live.

Best of all, taking advantage of this promo code doesn’t exclude you from receiving FanDuel’s other welcome bonuses. One great offer is the “No Sweat First Bet”, which insures your first wager up to $1,000.

How to Initiate the FanDuel Kansas Promo Code

Rather than waiting for FanDuel Sportsbook to launch, prospective bettors within Kansas’ state limits can add $100 to their account ahead of the big day. Just follow these simple instructions:

to begin pre-registration. Enter the information required including name and email address.

Receive $100 in site credit once FanDuel Sportsbook begins operating in Kansas.

Once FanDuel officially opens in Kansas, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to complete your registration. After that, you’ll have $100 in free bets that are good for any eligible betting market.

Many Possibilities Await Kansas Bettors

In addition to this promo, pre-registered users will still have access to welcome bonuses like the “No Sweat First Bet”. FanDuel also offers several major promotions and daily odds boosts to help you hit the ground running.

If FanDuel opens before Week 1 kicks off on September 8, new and existing customers who place a $50+ wager on any team to win the Super Bowl will earn a $5 free bet for every regular-season win their team earns (max bonus $50).

So if you place $50 on the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII and they win at least ten regular-season games, you will have earned $50 in free bets throughout the fall. On top of that, you could still win $500 if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl after taking them at +1000.

FanDuel also offers a daily MLB Home Run Parlay and the new MLB SGP+, which combines multiple legs from two different games into one bet. Additionally, Kansas will allow betting on the state’s collegiate teams, so fans of the Jayhawks, Wildcats, and Shockers will have no shortage of betting options in the near future.

With daily recurring player incentives always updating, the app provides what is arguably the best total package available from any industry app.

