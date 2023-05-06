FanDuel Kentucky Derby Promo: Get the Best Race Signup Bonus

The latest FanDuel Kentucky Derby promo is raising the stakes for bettors ahead of the 149th Run for the Roses. It’s the biggest day of the year for horse racing and bettors can go all in for the occasion.

New players who take advantage of this FanDuel Kentucky Derby promo can claim a $20 no-sweat bet on the race.

Forte is the favorite entering today’s race, but we all know anything can happen at Churchill Downs. Although horse racing is a niche sport, the Kentucky Derby is one of the times when the entire sports world stops and takes notice. Bettors can sign up for this FanDuel promo before the horses are off and running. Instead of taking a chance on the race, grab this offer for a $20 no-sweat bet.

Score $20 No-Sweat Bet With This FanDuel Kentucky Derby Promo

This no-sweat bet is a basic concept that provides bettors with a safe landing spot if their first bet loses. Sign up with this FanDuel Kentucky Derby offer and place an initial wager on the race.

If that first bet loses, players will receive up to $20 back in bonus bets. That’s where the “no-sweat” nature of this promo comes into play. For instance, someone who loses on a $20 Kentucky Derby wager will get $20 back in bonus bets to use on any available market.

Download the FanDuel Racebook app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store to start betting on the horses. The Kentucky Derby only comes around once a year.

FanDuel Kentucky Derby Promo: How to Sign Up

Even beginner horse racing bettors can feel comfortable signing up with this FanDuel promo. Bet on the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby with a $20 no-sweat bet. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind the registration process:

Click here to begin the registration process on the FanDuel app.

to begin the registration process on the FanDuel app. Set up a new user profile by inputting basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this offer.

Place a $20 no-sweat bet on any horse in the Kentucky Derby today.

Any losses will trigger an instant refund in bonus bets.

Kentucky Derby Odds

The Kentucky Derby field is set and it is deep with great horses. This FanDuel promo is applicable to any of the horses in the field. Whether you plan on betting one of the favorites or a longshot won’t matter. Here’s a look at the posts and odds on the 149th Run for the Roses:

1: Hit Show (30-1)

2: Verifying (15-1)

3: Two Phil’s (12-1)

4: Confidence Game (20-1)

5: Tapit Trice (5-1)

6: Kingsbarns (12-1)

7: Reincarnate (50-1)

8: Mage (15-1)

9: Skinner (20-1)

10: Practical Move (10-1)

11: Disarm (30-1)

12: Jace’s Road (50-1)

13: Sun Thunder (50-1)

14: Angel of Empire (8-1)

15: Forte (3-1)

16: Raise Cain (50-1)

17: Derma Sotogake (10-1)

18: Rocket Can (30-1)

19: Lord Miles (30-1)

20: Continuar (50-1)

