FanDuel Kentucky promo: $100 bonus bets, can’t-miss offer for NFL fans

Sports bettors in Kentucky are closer than ever to being able to bet on sports. There’s a fantastic FanDuel Kentucky promo now available to pre-registrants that comes with bonus bets and a discount to NFL Sunday Ticket.

This FanDuel Kentucky promo comes in two parts. The first is a $100 discount to NFL Sunday Ticket that you can take advantage of ahead of the launch of KY sports betting. The second is a $100 return in bonus bets that will convey on launch day.

Sports betting in Kentucky will go live on September 28, 2023. At that point, pre-registration offers will no longer be available for players to take advantage of. That’s why signing up early now is worth considering. You’ll secure two bonuses in the process, including one you can use now.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Offers $100 Pre-Launch Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

Simply put, FanDuel Kentucky’s pre-registration offer is in a class of its own. There is no other pre-launch promo on the market that comes with a bonus of any kind that can be used before Kentucky online sports betting goes live. FanDuel, however, is offering a $100 discount for any NFL Sunday Ticket package, which you can activate in time for Week 1.

The second part of this offer is $100 in bonus bets. As soon as the sportsbook goes live, you’ll have the ability to use these bonus bets on betting markets of any kind in the NFL, college football, and MLB games of your choice.

Sign Up Early for This FanDuel Kentucky Promo

If you want to take advantage of this two-part offer from FanDuel Kentucky, you’ll need to sign up early for an account. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get your NFL Sunday Ticket discount now and $100 in bonus bets at launch:

to sign up for this FanDuel Kentucky promo. Enter your name, address, date of birth, and phone number.

Input your email address.

Create a password for your FD Kentucky account.

Accept a geolocation verification request.

Your NFL Sunday Ticket code will arrive via email within 72 hours of pre-registration. The bonus bets will convey when the app goes live.

NFL Week 4 Launch

Kentucky bettors were likely at least a little bit disappointed that online sports betting wasn’t ready for Week 1 of the NFL regular season. However, players in the Bluegrass State will have access to sports betting by Thursday of NFL Week 4.

Players who pre-register through our links will secure $100 in bonus bets that could be used as soon as Thursday Night Football of Week 4, where the Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions. On Sunday of that week, the Cincinnati Bengals will be on the road taking on the Tennessee Titans, while the Philadelphia Eagles play host to the Washington Commanders. Sunday night’s matchup is a massive one, as Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Secure $100 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you click here to sign up for this FanDuel Kentucky promo.

