Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A huge pre-registration offer is now available to prospective bettors who sign up early with our FanDuel Kentucky promo code. This pre-launch offer comes with a three-figure bonus and $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package.

Sports bettors in Kentucky have waited for quite some time to gain access to legal online sports betting. That wait is nearly over. This FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer will earn players who sign up early a pair of bonuses ahead of the app’s official launch on September 28, 2023.

While there are certainly other pre-registration offers on the market, FanDuel Kentucky’s is in a league of its own. Not only can players earn a $100 return in bonus bets for launch day, but a massive NFL Sunday Ticket discount as well.

Click here to apply our FanDuel Kentucky promo code

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket, $100 Pre-Reg Bonus

If you take the time to pre-register with FanDuel Kentucky, you’ll save yourself the time of doing it on launch day. Not only that, but you’ll receive $100 in bonus bets, which you’ll be able to use on the NFL, college football, Major League Baseball, and more in late-September. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on any game or player prop, giving you the chance to earn some nice winnings right away.

Additionally, you’ll secure $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. This is the first year that the service will be available through YouTube TV and YouTube. One unique thing that YouTube TV also brings to the table is NFL RedZone. However, if you opt to simply sign up through YouTube, you’ll be able to access the full functionality of NFL Sunday Ticket. This includes the ability to watch up to four games at once on the same screen.

Pre-Register for This FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code Offer

If you want to turn a few minutes of time into a pair of fantastic offers from FanDuel Kentucky, you’ll simply need to complete a few steps to do so. We’ve put together a sign-up guide below to walk you through the pre-registration process.

Click here to apply our FanDuel Kentucky promo code.

to apply our FanDuel Kentucky promo code. Enter your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Accept a geolocation verification.

Create an account with an email address and password.

When FanDuel Kentucky goes live on September 28, you will receive the bonus bets. After pre-registering, expect an email with a code to use when signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket.

Odds Boosts and Promos

All FanDuel Sportsbook users can find even more ways to win with the app after signing up. Once Kentucky goes live with online sports betting, Bluegrass State bettors can expect all of the same in-app promos and bonuses found in other live states when FanDuel KY Sportsbook launches.

This includes parlay profit tokens, featured same-game parlays, profit boosts for various matchups, and more. Plus, there are typically multiple enhanced odds markets available on game day in the boosts section of the app.

Earn $100 in bonus bets plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you click here to pre-register for this FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer.

