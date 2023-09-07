FanDuel Kentucky promo code: NFL Sunday Ticket offer, $100 bonus bets before launch day

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Prepare to bet on the NFL and college football by activating the new FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer. Pre-register through our links to unlock this limited-time offer in the Bluegrass State. A code won’t be needed when using our links to sign up early for FanDuel Sportsbook.

Get $100 in bonus bets after claiming this FanDuel Kentucky promo code. In addition, you can get $100 off of an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription on YouTubeTV.

FanDuel is launching in Kentucky on September 28th, which is just in time for NFL Week 4 games. You will also find odds for the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, and other college football teams. Kentuckians have been able to play daily fantasy games on FanDuel, but you will soon be able to bet on spreads, totals, moneylines, and much more.

FanDuel is launching in Kentucky on September 28th

Bet on NFL & NCAAF with the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code

The first NFL game you can bet on will be the Lions vs. Packers. This Thursday night matchup will have live odds and player props on FanDuel. The full slate of games on Sunday includes the Bengals vs. Titans. With the subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket, you don’t have to worry about missing any NFL games. Be sure to look at the future odds for divisions, player awards, and the Super Bowl.

You can also choose to use some of this bonus for college football games. UofL will be going up against NC State on Friday, September 29th. And on Saturday, UK will be hosting Florida for an SEC matchup in Lexington. As the game unfolds, you can follow along with the live odds on FanDuel. New bettors can find a guide on the FanDuel app that explains the different types of wagers.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Limited-Time Two-Part Welcome Offer

Take these simple steps to claim this two-part offer, which won’t be available for long.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Kentucky promo code. Pre-register by providing your account information, such as your email and physical address. You must be at least 21 years old to use FanDuel in KY, even though the legal online betting age is 18. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android device and allow for location services.

Just for signing up early, FanDuel will send you $100 in bonus bets. Instructions will be sent by FanDuel regarding the $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV.

Start Playing a Free Contest Today for Another $100 Bonus

In addition to the two bonuses we have mentioned, you can begin playing in a free contest today. There is a question every day. If you get it correct, you will get a $10 bonus. You can earn up to $100 in bonus bets before the app launches. By using this offer, users can also enter to win two VIP tickets to a future Reds game.

Football is just one of many sports available on FanDuel. Customers can find odds for baseball, golf, tennis, soccer, hockey, basketball, and much more.

Click here to pre-register. Unlock the FanDuel Kentucky promo code today to claim $100 in bonus bets and a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket.

