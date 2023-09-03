FanDuel Kentucky promo code: Why you should claim the pre-reg offer this weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

FanDuel’s impending arrival in Kentucky makes our FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer a no-brainer for future customers. Claim two exclusive bonuses by signing and and experience the FanDuel launch in the Bluegrass State on September 28.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky 21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW FANDUEL KENTUCKY PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $100 BONUS BETS

& $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET! CLAIM OFFER

Pre-register through our FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer to score $100 in bonus bets on FanDuel’s 9/28 launch date. New KY bettors also receive an NFL Sunday Ticket discount that slashes $100 off any subscription package.

Many sports fans in the Bluegrass State are excited for FanDuel Sportsbook to go live in late September. The first week of mobile sports betting should include many exciting promotions and boosts to grow your new bankroll quickly. However, only Kentuckians who create an account ahead of time will increase their launch-day balance with $100 in bonus bets. Not only do early birds get $100 to tackle any game on FanDuel’s comprehensive sportsbook, but pre-registration also includes a $100 markdown on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Unlock a $100 pre-registration bonus and a $100 Sunday Ticket discount through our FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer here.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Pre-Registration Activates $100 in Bonus Bets, $100 Sunday Ticket Discount

Prospective Kentucky customers are hard-pressed to find any downside to FanDuel’s KY pre-registration deal. An early sign-up activates two bonuses you wouldn’t get by waiting until the September 28 launch.

First, every pre-registered bettor in Kentucky will get $100 in bonus bets. With no certainty as to what FanDuel will offer new customers on launch day, completing registration as soon as possible is the only guaranteed way to receive a $100 bonus bet payout.

Pre-registration through this post comes with a limited-time discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Early birds in the Bluegrass State will get $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package for the 2023 season. FanDuel will kill the Sunday Ticket promo in all states after 9/18, so pre-registration before then lets customers enjoy out-of-market NFL games for less money.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code Sign-Up Information

Our links offer a simple, easy way to join FanDuel Sportsbook in Kentucky for an exclusive reward. Follow the step-by-step guide below to score a $100 pre-registration bonus and more:

Click here to trigger our FanDuel Kentucky promo code links.

Create an account by providing essential information, like name and email address.

Receive an email with a personal discount code for $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket subscription package.

Open FanDuel Sportsbook on September 28 to collect your free $100 in bonus bets.

FanDuel’s Kentucky pre-registration offer requires every prospective bettor to be within KY state lines. Anyone outside the Bluegrass isn’t eligible for $100 in bonus bets.

Additional Pre-Reg Rewards

While you wait for FanDuel’s September 28 launch, Kentuckians can double their bonus bet payout with the “Bluegrass Bonus Pick.” Open the FanDuel Sportsbook every day and answer one daily question. If you’re right, you’ll get another $10 bonus bet. Repeat this all month to score up to $100 in bonus bets when FanDuel goes live in Kentucky.

Additionally, pre-registered bettors automatically qualify for a VIP experience at an upcoming Reds game. FanDuel will select one pre-registered customer and give them two VIP tickets to a future Reds game at Great American Ball Park in neighboring Cincinnati, Ohio.

Click here to utilize our FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer for a $100 early sign-up bonus and $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount before FanDuel’s September 28 launch.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky 21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW FANDUEL KENTUCKY PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $100 BONUS BETS

& $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.