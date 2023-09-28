FanDuel Kentucky promo: Popular app debuts with $200 bonus bets this weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

America’s #1 sportsbook has landed in Kentucky, which means the “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel Kentucky promo is available to eligible customers in the Bluegrass State.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky 21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW FANDUEL KENTUCKY PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $200 BONUS BETS!

CLAIM OFFER

Join FanDuel Sportsbook to score the site’s “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel Kentucky promo today. FanDuel’s launch day offer rewards new KY bettors with $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager on any game, regardless of the outcome.

Online sports betting went live in Kentucky this morning, with FanDuel among the prominent sportsbooks operating in the Bluegrass State. To celebrate its arrival, FanDuel offers every prospective Kentucky bettor a chance to win a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Sign up through this post and bet at least $5 on tonight’s Lions-Packers game, Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida matchup, or another event to score the 40-1 payout.

Enjoy $200 in bonus bets after enabling our launch day FanDuel Kentucky promo here and betting $5 after registration.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Gives New Users $200 Bonus After $5 Wager

It’s opening day for FanDuel’s tenure in Kentucky. The site wanted to make its introduction memorable, so it created a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” promo that makes every new customer a guaranteed winner.

Use the links and banners within this post to register for FanDuel Sportsbook. After setting up your new account, place at least $5 on any eligible betting market. Whether that’s a bet on the Packers to cover the +1.5 spread or Kentucky to beat Florida on Saturday, FanDuel will reward your efforts with $200 in bonus bets. That’s a 40-1 payout without factoring cash winnings into the equation.

Kentuckians can apply their $200 sign-up bonus to many events. Thursday Night Football, college football, and the final days of the MLB regular season present their fair share of betting opportunities for Bluegrass bettors. The sooner you register, the more options you’ll have.

Instructions for ‘Bet $5, Get $200’ FanDuel Kentucky Promo

First-time bettors throughout Kentucky can sign up for FanDuel today to lock in the “Bet $5, Get $200” promo. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to land $200 in bonus bets after a measly $5 wager on any game:

Click here to initiate FanDuel’s registration page.

Enter your name, date of birth, and other pertinent account information.

Allow FanDuel to confirm your playing area with a geolocation check.

Deposit cash (min. $10) using one of FanDuel’s funding methods.

Place a $5+ wager on the NFL, college football, or another eligible betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets once your qualifying stake settles, win or lose. A victory still returns cash winnings.

Thursday Night Football Offers

Kentucky’s mobile sports betting era coincides with the NFL’s Week 4 opener in Green Bay. Not only can you turn a $5 Lions-Packers bet into a $200 payout, but FanDuel offers players other ways to build their bankroll during Thursday Night Football.

First, all Kentucky bettors can score a 50% profit boost on tonight’s game. Get your profit boost token on the FanDuel Sportsbook app, then use it to elevate the odds on any qualifying TNF prop or parlay by 50%.

Speaking of parlays, FanDuel also offers a “No Sweat Same Game Parlay” promotion. Build a 3+ leg SGP for Lions-Packers, and FanDuel will return your stake in bonus bets after a loss.

Click here to secure the new “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel Kentucky promo for today’s launch.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky 21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW FANDUEL KENTUCKY PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $200 BONUS BETS!

CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in KY. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable bonus bets that expires 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in KY (“9/28”). Unique user identity verification required. Offer ends on the Go Live Date. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER