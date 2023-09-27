FanDuel Kentucky promo: Score $100 early sign-up bonus before Thursday’s launch

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one day from its arrival in the Bluegrass State, so take advantage of our limited-time FanDuel Kentucky promo here to score a must-have bonus for launch day.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky 21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW FANDUEL KENTUCKY PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $100 BONUS BETS

& $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET! CLAIM OFFER

Secure $100 in bonus bets after signing up through our FanDuel Kentucky promo. Bettors registering for FanDuel Sportsbook before September 28 receive a $100 early sign-up bonus.

September 28 is the day Kentucky sports fans have waited months for. FanDuel will officially launch sportsbook operations in the Bluegrass State on Thursday morning. With FanDuel, in-state bettors can wager on the NFL, college football, and much more for countless chances to win money. In the meantime, prospective players can join FanDuel before tomorrow’s launch to claim $100 in bonus bets, a perfect way to kick off your betting career on one of the nation’s top-rated sportsbooks.

Lock in the limited-time pre-registration offer through our FanDuel Kentucky promo links here and enjoy tomorrow’s launch with $100 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo: Last Day to Secure $100 Early Sign-Up Bonus

FanDuel has spent the last few weeks giving prospective Kentucky bettors a chance to tackle Thursday’s launch with a $100 bonus. Now, those players have one final opportunity to land a free $100 through FanDuel’s no-brainer re-registration offer.

Use our links to create a FanDuel Sportsbook account before the site launches tomorrow morning. The early sign-up eliminates the hassle of signing up post-launch and delivers an automatic payout worth $100 in bonus bets. You can use those bonus bets to win cash on games like Lions-Packers tomorrow night, Kentucky-Florida on Saturday, or the final matchups of MLB’s regular season.

Activating FanDuel Kentucky Promo

With hours left until the big launch, now is the time for eligible Kentucky bettors to sign up for FanDuel. Create an account below to score $100 in bonus bets on the house:

Click here to open the FanDuel Kentucky promo page.

Confirm your playing area and input the necessary registration information.

Download and open the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app once the site goes live tomorrow morning.

Collect $100 in bonus bets to use on any eligible betting market.

FanDuel must verify your location during pre-registration and your first post-launch log-in. Turn on location services so FanDuel can confirm your address on desktop or mobile.

Additional Incentives

Kentucky bettors have more ways to earn bonus bets before launch day and cash profit tomorrow. After completing the basic pre-reg process, play the free “Bluegrass Bonus Pick” game on the FanDuel app. Answer the question correctly to earn another $25 in bonus bets for tomorrow’s launch.

Speaking of launch day, every FanDuel user in Kentucky qualifies for an exclusive Lions-Packers super boost. FanDuel juiced the odds of 1+ point scored in Thursday Night Football to +100 (prev. -100000). Wager up to $50 cash on the boost tomorrow, and barring an unprecedented 0-0 tie, you’ll double your money with $50 in profit.

FanDuel Sportsbook should have a few more no-brainer boosts and promos tomorrow. However, pre-registration is still the only avenue toward earning a free $100 in bonus bets,

Click here to activate the FanDuel Kentucky promo before launch day and enjoy FanDuel’s Kentucky arrival with $100 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky 21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW FANDUEL KENTUCKY PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $100 BONUS BETS

& $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.