FanDuel Kick of Destiny promo: How to claim share of $10 million Super Bowl bonus

There are big Super Bowl bonus offers available each year, but this time around, the FanDuel Kick of Destiny promo has set a new standard for big game specials.

After you bet a minimum of $5 on the game, you will be entered into the FanDuel Kick of Destiny promo contest with a $10 million prize pool.

The Eagles have methodically taken care of business all year long, and they have obliterated their two playoff opponents. On the other side, Patrick Mahomes has been resting his high ankle sprain, and Andy Reid will have his team well prepared for the big game. It should be an exciting Super Bowl, and this promotion will add a dimension.

FanDuel Kick of Destiny promo details

Here’s how the Kick of Destiny promo works. First, you bet at least $5 on the Super Bowl. When you take that step, you will be eligible for the bonus payout. During the third quarter, a designated FanDuel commercial will be aired, and that’s when the fun starts.

Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to the Super Bowl, and he will be back again in a different capacity. He won’t be in the announcing booth – he will be on the field. Gronk will attempt a field goal during this FD commercial. If he makes it, the contest participants will split up the prize pool.

What business does he have kicking a field goal? He actually won the punt, pass, and kick contest in his region when he was a youngster. Plus, he connected on his only field goal attempt when he was in high school. He is not going to be completely clueless, and you have to assume that he has been practicing.

$3,000 no-sweat Super Bowl bet

You can’t participate in the Kick of Destiny promo if you don’t have an account. If you are in this position, you can take advantage of a sweet welcome offer for the big game. After you click this link to opt in, your first bet will be a no-sweat bet up to $3,000.

There are no limitations with regard to the type of bet that you make, so you have a lot of options. If you win, you receive a cash payout just like you would with any other bet. In the event of a loss, you get your investment back in the form of bonus bets that can be placed on any sport.

How to become eligible for the FanDuel Kick of Destiny promo

To set the wheels in motion, click this link, and you will reach the appropriate registration page.

Secondly, follow the instructions to set up your account.

Thirdly, if you don’t already have it, take a moment to download the mobile app.

Then, use online banking, PayPal, a credit or debit card, one of the other methods to make a deposit.

Lastly, place a wager on the Super Bowl, and it will be a no-sweat bet up to $3,000. After that, place a minimum $5 wager on the big game. Consequently, you will be eligible for your share of the $10 million Kick of Destiny payout.

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.