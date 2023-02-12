FanDuel Kick of Destiny promo: How to sign up for share $10M Gronk kick bonus

Sports bettors and football fans alike have plenty to look forward to on Super Bowl Sunday, including the FanDuel Kick of Destiny promo. This offer gives players a shot at earning a portion of a $10,000,000 jackpot. Additionally, all new players can secure a no-sweat bet of up to $3,000 to use on Super Bowl 57.

The Kick of Destiny promo has been one of the most heavily-promoted offers ahead of Super Bowl 57. If future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski kicks the Kick of Destiny, players who opted-into this promo will receive a share of the $10M jackpot in bonus bets.

FanDuel Kick of Destiny Promo Offers $10M Bonus Bets

First and foremost, it’s important to note that the Kick of Destiny promo is one of two offers you’ll be able to access with FanDuel Sportsbook. The FanDuel Kick of Destiny promo will be accessible once you sign up, make your first deposit, and wager on the Super Bowl.

This offer requires players to opt-in and wager at least $5 on any Super Bowl market. If Rob Gronkowski kicks the Kick of Destiny, bettors will receive a share of the $10,000,000 jackpot in bonus bets that’s been made available by FanDuel Sportsbook.

No-Sweat Bet Up to $3,000

Before you can get in on the action with the FanDuel Kick of Destiny, you’ll have access to a no-sweat bet of up to $3,000. What makes this no-sweat bet especially unique is that it’s available for any game or player market. It also happens to be the largest no-sweat bet offer in the industry by a wide margin.

You could, for example, wager on Miles Sanders to score the game’s first touchdown or Travis Kelce to score 2+ touchdowns in Super Bowl 57. If you’d rather keep it simple with a moneyline bet on either team, you can certainly do so. If your first bet loses, FanDuel Sportsbook will issue bonus bets for you to use on other games this week, essentially giving you a second chance.

How to Sign Up for the FanDuel Kick of Destiny

FanDuel Sportsbook’s sign-up process doesn’t require you to manually input a promo code if you sign up via one of the links on this page. In order to opt-into the Kick of Destiny promo and get a no-sweat bet of up to $3,000, you’ll need to do the following:

to sign up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. Enter the required personal information.

Choose a deposit method and add funds to use for the Super Bowl.

Bet up to $3,000 on any betting market.

Opt-into the FanDuel Kick of Destiny promo.

Wager $5+ on the Super Bowl.

If Gronk kicks the Kick of Destiny, you’ll receive a portion of the $10M in bonus bets. Meanwhile, you’ll either earn a cash profit with a win on the no-sweat bet or secure bonus bets to use on other games if the bet settles as a loss.

Click here to sign up and opt-into the FanDuel Kick of Destiny promo for a chance at a share of $10,000,000 in bonus bets.