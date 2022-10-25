FanDuel Maryland promo: $100 in free bets available before app launches

Old Line State bettors can prepare for the big online sports betting launch by taking advantage of our FanDuel Maryland promo.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MARYLAND PRE-LAUNCH CLAIM NOW FANDUEL MD OFFER $100 BONUS

PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Get a $100 bonus in site credit when you activate our FanDuel Maryland promo. Click the links and banners throughout this post, complete a brief pre-registration process, and secure your bonus before FanDuel goes live.

Industry professionals expect FanDuel and other mobile sportsbooks to hit Maryland by the end of the year, if not sooner. Therefore, there’s no telling how long the pre-registration window will stay open, mainly since FanDuel guarantees a $100 bonus to new customers who sign up ahead of time.

Click here to trigger our FanDuel Maryland promo and score a $100 pre-registration bonus before launch day.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Gives New Customers $100 Bonus

Over the next few weeks, FanDuel Sportsbook will go live in Maryland. In anticipation of the big launch, the site is handing out a triple-digit bonus to anyone willing to sign up today.

Our links activate the promo code and pre-registration offer on your behalf. Once you’ve filled out all the necessary sign-up information, sit back and wait for launch day. After FanDuel’s Maryland launch, the site will reward pre-registered users with $100 in free bets.

By getting started early, players will have a cool hundred bucks in hand for all of the Free State action. That includes the Ravens and Commanders, who could be in the midst of playoff pushes in their respective conferences. Players can also wager on the Terrapins, who recently punched their bowl ticket after securing their sixth win, along with the Wizards and Capitals.

Enabling Our FanDuel Maryland Promo

Like the early bird catches the worm, the early registrant catches a fantastic bonus. There’s no telling how long the pre-registration window will stay open, so take a moment now to provide your basic information at no cost and lock in your bonus on launch day.

Here’s how to opt into the latest FanDuel Maryland promo:

here to trigger our activation code and launch the registration page. Clickto trigger our activation code and launch the registration page.

Enter your name, email address, and all other vital sign-up information.

Open FanDuel Sportsbook on launch day to complete your account registration.

Receive $100 in free bets.

Accepting our FanDuel Maryland promo won’t disqualify new users from receiving any of FanDuel’s new-customer welcome offers. Whether it’s four-digit bet insurance or a “bet-and-get” situation, the offer will be on top of this pre-registration promotion.

Maryland Sports Betting Options

Depending on the timing of FanDuel’s Old Line State launch, prospective bettors can get action on the Ravens, Commanders, Terrapins, Wizards, Capitals, and much more. While there is still uncertainty about what sports will immediately become available, you can guarantee that Maryland will have ample betting options in the NFL, NBA, and college football. Before you know it, the Orioles and Nationals will also return to the diamond for another exciting baseball season.

Take advantage of our FanDuel Maryland promo here, and receive a guaranteed $100 in free bets when you pre-register your new sportsbook account before FanDuel officially hits Maryland.