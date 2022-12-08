FanDuel Maryland promo code: $200 for TNF or any other NFL matchup

Bettors can sign up with the latest FanDuel Maryland promo code offer for a guaranteed bonus to use on NFL Week 14 action or any other game this weekend. Customers can activate this offer by using our links to register for FanDuel Sportsbook.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MARYLAND BONUS! CLAIM NOW FANDUEL MD OFFER BET $5, GET $200!

REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

The FanDuel Maryland promo code will unlock a bet $5, get $200 offer. By placing a $5 bet, you will earn $200 in free credits.

The $200 in bonus money is awarded regardless of the outcome of your first bet. As a customer of FanDuel, you will have access to more promotions on the app. This weekend, you can bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL, and college basketball.

Click here to claim the FanDuel Maryland promo code offer. A $5 bet will result in $200 of bonus money.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code for NFL Week 14

NFL Week 14 starts with the Raiders vs. Rams on Thursday night. The Rams are six-point underdogs at home after losing their last six games. Matthew Stafford is on the injured-reserve list, which resulted in Los Angeles picking up Baker Mayfield.

The Rams have turned it around after losing to the Colts. After three straight wins, they still have a slight chance of sneaking into the playoffs. FanDuel is offering customers a no sweat same game parlay for this matchup. If you lose the parlay, you will get a refund in bonus money.

Other key matchups in Week 14 include the Jets vs. Bills, Browns vs. Bengals, Vikings vs. Lions, Eagles vs. Giants, and Ravens vs. Steelers. Lamar Jackson is out for Baltimore after a minor injury, so they are 2.5-point underdogs against Pittsburgh. The Ravens are still favored to win the AFC North with odds of -140, but the Bengals’ chances are improving.

Steps to Use the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code Offer

Any new customer in Maryland is eligible to use this bonus. Once you have created an account, you can bet from the FanDuel Sportsbook app from anywhere within the MD state lines.

Click here to claim the FanDuel Maryland promo code and register for an account. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android device. Deposit at least $10 into your account with an available banking method, such as online banking or PayPal. Place a $5 wager on any game.

Win or lose, FanDuel will give you $200 in free bets to use for any sports or leagues on the app.

Place Another $5 Bet for NBA League Pass

There are several other sports betting promotions on the FanDuel app that users can take advantage of after the welcome offer. Right now, you can place a $5 wager on any NBA game to receive a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

On Friday night, the Lakers will be in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. This matchup will be on ESPN, and it will be followed by the Bucks vs. Mavericks. Customers can compete in a free-to-play NBA game on FanDuel. There is $1,000 in site credit up for grabs every day. There is a same game parlay insurance bonus available for the games on TNT every Tuesday.

Click here to claim the FanDuel Maryland promo code. Customers can place a $5 wager on any game this weekend to earn $200 in free bets.