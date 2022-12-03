FanDuel Maryland promo code: Bet $5, get $200 on any game Saturday

Maryland residents are already making the most of their newfound ability to legally bet on sports online. You can join the fun with a generous sum of house money by employing a new FanDuel Maryland promo code.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MARYLAND BONUS! CLAIM NOW FANDUEL MD OFFER BET $5, GET $200!

REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

This page’s links each ensure that FanDuel Maryland promo code is properly engaged, setting you up for this bonus. As a result, by creating a new account and placing any $5 first bet, you instantly collect $200.

The ability to instantly nab $200 worth of house money with this promotion means you could use that money today. In other words, those so inclined could sign up now and invest some of their $200 on today’s college football. Eight conference championships kick off today, beginning with the MAC and Big 12 title games at noon ET.

To claim $200 worth of free bets instantly with our FanDuel Maryland promo code, click here.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code Instantly Rewards Registrants with $200

With Maryland now accepting online sports betting anywhere within state lines, bettors are lining up for great new user promotions. However, these offers don’t typically last very long, as sportsbooks can’t afford to give the house away forever. Yet, FanDuel Sportsbook does still have its top sign-up bonus available to MD residents. Anyone interested can click any link on this page to automatically engage the FanDuel Maryland promo code required for this bonus.

Those creating new accounts through our links will receive $200 in bonus money for placing any $5+ first wager. The result of that bet is inconsequential in relation to the $200. After all, that bonus money will already be in your account when that initial wager settles. However, if the first pick ends up winning, the player receives that payout in addition to the $200. With regards to the $200 of house money, it is the ultimate betting tool. That pool of money has no restrictions regarding bet increment, wager type, or sports. With so many sports on the board this weekend, new FD sportsbook clients won’t struggle for ways to invest their bonus.

Four Steps to Quickly and Easily Claim Your $200 Bonus

Maryland residents already interested in this promotion will certainly be pleased to learn how easily attainable it is. After all, it boils down to a simple four-step process, which sign-ups can navigate in minutes. The guide below lays out those steps as succinctly as possible:

At first, you will need to click any of this page’s links to activate the required FanDuel Maryland promo code.

After that, you will create a first-time FanDuel Sportsbook account by inputting all necessary information.

Thirdly, you need to deposit at least $10 into your account to satisfy the requirements of this promotion.

Last, place any $5 wager you wish, triggering the instant release of your $200 bonus.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code Primes Bettors for Busy Sports Weekend.

From what you’ve just read, it should come as no surprise that many MD residents will join FanDuel for this promotion. After all, it’s not often you get $200 in free bets just for signing up at a sportsbook. Moreover, with this page’s exclusive FanDuel Maryland promo code, your $200 arrives instantly and has zero restrictions.If you are one of the many claiming this bonus today, you are in a great position from a sports perspective.

After all, the weekend is jam-packed with exciting action in various sports. The U.S. face the Netherlands on Saturday morning, part of four World Cup games this weekend. There are certainly loads of college basketball, NBA, and NHL regular season games on-tap. Sunday offers a full slate of NFL Week 13 contests, a solid encore to Saturday’s college football card. To clarify, Saturday kicks off its first two of eight total college football conference championship games at noon ET. In other words, there should be something for every bettor this weekend.

To claim $200 worth of free bets instantly with our FanDuel Maryland promo code, click here.