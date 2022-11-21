FanDuel Maryland promo code: launch week is here, bet $5, get $200

The soft-launch period of Maryland sports betting is here, and the FanDuel Maryland promo code for new players now delivers a bet $5, get $200 bonus that can be played on any game this week.

This promotion is an absolute no-brainer, as registrants collect $200 just for placing any $5 bet. Win or lose, our FanDuel Maryland promo code guarantees that impressive bank of house money during a loaded sports weekend.

So many sportsbook sign-up bonuses have a catch. However, this bonus does not, as it literally just hands you free betting money for signing up. Additionally, FanDuel gives you that money on a holiday weekend bursting at the seams with betting options. You are covered no matter if Thanksgiving Day football, World Cup matches, or college basketball tournament action tickles your fancy. There are no limits on how you must bet your $200 on this weekend offering such sporting depth and variety.

To automatically apply the FanDuel Maryland promo code that rewards any $5 wager with $200, win or lose, click here.

Utilize FanDuel Maryland Promo Code to Bet $5, Get $200

For those that don’t know, MD sports betting has a three-part process. Monday, Nov. 21 marks the soft-launch, which means bettors can wager on games through 10 p.m. Tuesday, players can’t wager, while Wednesday, it’s all systems go. That said, players can sign up any time this week to score this 40-1 odds offer.

Click any link to automatically lock in that FanDuel Maryland promo code. That code activates a bonus that rewards any initial $5+ bet with $200. The new member’s first wager can be on anything and still pays out $200. In fact, it doesn’t even matter if the bet wins or loses, you will still receive the $200 bonus.

As extra motivation, the app additionally pays the new patron any winnings that initial bet does earn. In other words, you definitely get $200 just for signing up and will earn more if your first bet wins. It’s hard to ask for more from a sportsbook sign-up bonus, given the immense amount of exciting sports on-hand this holiday weekend.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code $200 Bonus Valid on Any Holiday Weekend Action

Thanksgiving weekend in Maryland promises to be one to remember for anyone signing up at FanDuel Sportsbook. The app comes at just the right time given the absolute wealth of great betting options available over this holiday weekend.

Maryland’s Wednesday launch began with World Cup action early that morning. Soccer’s biggest world tournament will have action every morning this weekend, in fact. The highlight for many, of course, will be betting on the United States Friday morning against England.

Others will look to invest some of their free $200 into wagers on Thanksgiving day NFL games. Some will gravitate towards this weekend’s important college football action or early season college basketball tournament play. Beyond that, this weekend promises NBA and NHL regular season contests, as well as niche sports like UFC. FanDuel Sportsbook certainly has all of this action available, leaving the player in total control.

Use This Walkthrough to Unlock Bet $5, Get $200 Promotion in Minutes

FanDuel Sportsbook built this must-have registration promotion, which speaks for itself in terms of quality. However, the operator also wanted the promo to be easily accessible for MD residents. Therefore, FD Sportsbook stripped down the sign-up process to allow anyone interested to unlock their bonus quickly. As a result, you can now register and acquire your $200 bonus in mere minutes with the following walkthrough.

Firstly, click here to activate the FanDuel Maryland promo code needed to activate this bonus.

to activate the FanDuel Maryland promo code needed to activate this bonus. Subsequently, create your first-time FD Sportsbook account by supplying all necessary information. For example, you must input info like name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

After that, deposit $10 or more into your account using any secure method available.

Lastly, lock in any $5+ wager for your first bet. Consequently, it will load your account with $200 automatically, plus any winnings from that original bet.

