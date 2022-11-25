FanDuel Maryland promo code unlocks $200 guaranteed weekend bonus

The current FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer available to players in Maryland is setting the stage for what should be a busy weekend in sports. The state recently launched sports betting and the timing could not have been better with a full weekend of action spanning the World Cup, college football, NFL Week 12, and more ahead.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MARYLAND BONUS! CLAIM NOW FANDUEL MD OFFER BET $5, GET $200!

REGISTRATION BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Players can take advantage of this FanDuel Maryland promo code offer by signing up with any of the links on this page. From there, bet $5 on any game this weekend and win $200 in bonus cash instantly.

There will be no shortage of options for sports fans this weekend. The NFL is off and running after three great Thanksgiving games. Meanwhile, the World Cup is in full swing as teams jockey to make it out of the group stage. And of course, the NBA, NHL, college basketball, and college football seasons are underway as well.

In other words, there should be something for every bettor at FanDuel Sportsbook this weekend. It’s a great time to be a sports fan in Maryland.

Click here to automatically enable this FanDuel Maryland promo code offer and bet $5 on any game to win $200 instantly.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code Unlocks 40-1 Guaranteed Bonus

This FanDuel Maryland promo equates to a 40-1 guaranteed bonus for bettors. Remember, simply signing up and placing that $5 wager will be enough to trigger this bonus.

It’s important to note that this offer can be applied to any game in any sport this weekend. That means bettors will have a ton of options. Players who place a $5 wager on any game will win $200 in free bets instantly. These free bets provide new players with a way to test-drive FanDuel Maryland.

It’s tough to overstate the value behind this bonus. New players can get off to a fast start by signing up with this offer and securing a guaranteed bonus.

How to Trigger This FanDuel Maryland Promo Code Offer

Signing up and triggering this FanDuel Maryland offer is a breeze. In fact, players don’t even need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Signing up with the steps below will be enough to lock in this bonus:

Click here to automatically enable this promo code offer.

to automatically enable this promo code offer. Create an account and make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $5 wager on any game in the NFL, NBA, World Cup, college football, etc.

Win $200 instantly.

Is FanDuel Sportsbook Reputable?

We’re still in the early stages of legal online sports betting in Maryland, so bettors are largely unfamiliar with apps and how they’re viewed around the industry. FanDuel Sportsbook is a quality selection, and there’s a few key reasons for this. First, it’s America’s most popular sportsbook. Advertising and bonuses help, but the brand has created loyalty thanks to a trusted app experience that delivers secure financial transactions, fast response times, and competitive odds.

What to Bet on in Maryland This Weekend

Maryland is one of the best places to be a sports fan right now. With the launch of sports betting in the Old Line State, there are tons of bonus options out there. Not to mention, this is one of the busiest times of the year for sports.

New users in Maryland who take advantage of this FanDuel Sportsbook offer will have access to competitive odds in the NFL, college football, World Cup, NBA, NHL, college basketball, and more. Remember, a $5 wager on any of these games will trigger this instant bonus.

Click here to automatically enable this FanDuel Maryland promo code offer and bet $5 on any game to win $200 instantly.