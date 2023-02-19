FanDuel Mass promo code: Unlock $100 bonus bets with early signup offer

As Massachusetts sports bettors prepare to have access to online sports betting, there’s now a FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer that gives a guaranteed bonus. Players who pre-register with FanDuel MA Sportsbook will earn $100 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS $100

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

New players who pre-register for an account with FanDuel MA Sportsbook will receive $100 in bonus bets. As soon as the app launches, players will have access to these bonus bets.

The Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins have had strong seasons thus far, and the Boston Red Sox are already prepping for spring training. Bettors in the Bay State can load up their accounts with $100 in bonus bets to use as soon as the FanDuel MA app goes live.

Click here to apply our FanDuel Massachusetts promo code for $100 in bonus bets when you pre-register for an account.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code Offer Brings $100 In Bonus Bets

The first legal online sports betting app to offer a pre-launch bonus in Massachusetts was FanDuel Sportsbook. This should give the sportsbook a competitive advantage in acquiring new customers in the Bay State. It’s an especially valuable offer for players in Massachusetts, as a few minutes of time will earn them $100 in bonus bets.

FanDuel hasn’t announced which new user promo will be available at launch. If history is any indicator, it stands to reason that FanDuel MA could offer a $1,000 no-sweat bet or a bet $5, win $150 offer. No matter what that offer turns out to be, bettors will be able to take advantage of it and also earn $100 in bonus bets.

How to Pre-Register with Our FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code

Sports bettors who pre-register with FanDuel MA Sportsbook will earn $100 in bonus bets to use after launch. Follow these instructions to grab your bonus bets:

Click here to activate our FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer.

to activate our FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Provide the requested information.

Confirm you are in the state of Massachusetts.

FanDuel Sportsbook MA will then credit your account with $100 in bonus bets to use on games in any league.

Launch Expected Soon

At this point, the offering of a pre-launch bonus could be an indication that Massachusetts will soon go live with legal online sports betting. While there have been other states with a multi-month pre-registration window, it’s a bit uncommon. Many in the industry believe that Massachusetts could go live with online sports betting by mid-March.

If that were the case, it would come in time for March Madness and the Major League Baseball regular season. Before Opening Day of the baseball season, players will still have plenty of games to wager on. This includes leagues like the NBA and NHL, as well as international soccer leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and the Bundesliga. By the end of March, sports fans should be able to wager on the Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins, and Boston Red Sox from the comfort of their homes.

Sign up early for $100 in bonus bets when you click here and activate this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS $100

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.