FanDuel Massachusetts: How to claim the early registration bonus

Signing up with FanDuel Massachusetts early is the only way to snag pre-registration bonus bets. All it takes is an early sign-up to give yourself a head start. While we don’t know the exact date for the launch of Massachusetts sports betting, we know it will be soon.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS $100

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

FanDuel Massachusetts is giving bettors in the state the chance to sign up early and grab $100 in bonus bets. Players who pre-register will still be eligible for another new-user promotion on launch day.

It’s only a matter of time before Massachusetts sports betting gets the green light. In the meantime, sports fans in the state can gear up for the coming launch by taking advantage of this lucrative offer.

Instead of waiting around for launch day, create an account now and reap the rewards of pre-registration. The FanDuel Sportsbook app is going to be one of the top options on the market for bettors.

Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Massachusetts early and lock in $100 in pre-registration bonus bets.

FanDuel Massachusetts: How to pre-register with this offer

Signing up early with FanDuel Massachusetts is the only way to score these pre-registration bonus bets. New players can get in on the action by following these simple steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to start the sign-up process. There is no need for a promo code.

After being redirected to a pre-registration landing page, input basic information to create an account.

Earn $100 in bonus bets to use when sports betting is live.

Download the easy-to-use FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Grab $100 in bonus bets with FanDuel Massachusetts

FanDuel Massachusetts is giving new players the chance to get a head start with this pre-registration offer. There are no hoops to jump through and no strings attached when it comes to this offer. Simply sign up early to reap the rewards of $100 in bonus bets.

Again, players will be eligible for another promotion on launch day as well. It’s too early to know exactly what that promo will be, but the important thing is that anyone who signs up early can double up.

Instead of waiting around for FanDuel Massachusetts to launch, sign up early with this offer. There are no downsides to getting in on the action early.

When will Massachusetts launch sports betting?

Massachusetts is going to be the next state to officially launch sports betting and we couldn’t be more excited. This new offer is a great way for bettors to set themselves up with an extra $100 in bonus bets.

Again, we don’t have an exact date on when sports betting will go live in Massachusetts, but we expect it to happen in the next few weeks. FanDuel Sportsbook will be one of the first apps to launch, which means that bettors will be able to start placing bets as soon as lawmakers give it the green light.

Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Massachusetts early and lock in $100 in pre-registration bonus bets.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.