FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: $100 bonus bets, separate offer at launch

Players that are looking forward to the upcoming online sports betting launch will be interested in the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer that is on the table for a limited time.

If you act soon, you can grab the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer that will secure $100 in bonus bets. All you have to do is set up your account, and you will receive your pre-launch reward.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS $100

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Officials have formally confirmed a March 10 launch date, so Friday is the day everyone has been waiting for. There is a solid NBA slate that day, and there are a number of college basketball conference tournament games. NHL betting will be another option, and there will be more of the same all weekend. The March Madness tournament begins on the 14th, so this is a great time for an online sports betting launch.

Click here to snag this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer that will generate $100 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer rundown

These are the things you need to know about this special offer. First, it really doesn’t require a lot of careful consideration. You don’t have to make any commitment at all, and you get $100 in bonus bets, plain and simple.

They will be in your account when the sportsbook opens for business, and they will be usable at that time. The bets can be placed on any sporting event that is listed, and all pre-game bet types are included under the terms.

When you win one of the bets, you receive a cash payout as you would with any other bet with one exception. Since you did not put out your money to make the wager, you do not get the stake back, but you do receive the winnings.

Trigger the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code

To set the wheels in motion, click this link or one of the others that we are sharing on this page today. This will lock in the promo code automatically, and you will be eligible without entering a code manually.

Secondly, provide your name, date of birth, email address, and other basic info to establish your account. After your location is verified to satisfy gaming regulators, your account will be established in advance.

When those steps have been completed, you will be good to go. The bets will be in your account and ready to use on rollout day.

Before you turn the page, get the app. When you have it, you can make bets from anywhere in Massachusetts. In fact, you will be able to access the app and place bets when you are in other states with legal sports betting.

NBA profit boosts and more

There are ongoing promotions for established players that sweeten the pot in various ways. To provide an example, there is an NBA profit boost offer available right now. The payout is boosted by 30% for a winning NBA bet. Promotions like this one are rolled out all year long, and they are always coming up with something new.

Click here to score the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer that locks down $100 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS $100

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.