FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: $150 bonus bets for NBA, MLB Saturday

Roll into the weekend with the latest FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer and go big on the NBA Playoffs. Starting off with a win is easy when it comes to this new promotion. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details behind this offer.

This FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer provides new players with $150 in bonus bets. Anyone who signs up, downloads the app, and places a $5+ wager on any game will win these bonus bets.

Take your pick of any game in any sport when it comes to this promotion. There are eight NBA Playoffs games scheduled for the weekend, tons of MLB games, NHL Playoffs, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, and more. FanDuel Sportsbook is going all in for bettors in Massachusetts with this new offer. Anyone who takes advantage of this promotion can start off with an easy win this weekend.

New players can enable this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to begin.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code

Signing up and activating this offer is the first step for bettors in Massachusetts. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Use this link to sign up without a promo code. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to sign up without a promo code. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Create an account by providing basic identifying information in the required fields.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this promotion.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any game in any sport to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150

It doesn’t take much to redeem this FanDuel Massachusetts promo. There are only a few requirements. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and download the easy-to-use app. Remember, this offer is only applicable in-app.

From there, place a $5+ wager on any game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly. These bonus bets can set up new players for the rest of the weekend. Between the NBA, MLB, NHL, boxing, and more, there should be something for every sports fan.

It’s also worth highlighting the fact that these bonus bets are guaranteed. New players won’t need to sweat out that original wager when it comes to this promo.

Betting on the NBA Playoffs This Weekend

The NBA Playoffs are taking center stage with eight games across two days this weekend. There are plenty of options for the NBA on FanDuel Sportsbook. There are same game parlays, player props, and other ways to bet on the action. Here’s a look at the odds:

SATURDAY Nets (+2) vs. Sixers (Philadelphia up 3-0) Clippers (+7.5) vs. Suns (Phoenix up 2-1) Heat (+5) vs. Bucks (Series tied 1-1) Lakers (-4.5) vs. Grizzlies (Series tied 1-1)

SUNDAY Knicks (-2.5) vs. Cavaliers (New York up 2-1) Warriors (-7.5) vs. Kings (Sacramento up 2-1) Hawks (+6) vs. Celtics (Boston up 2-1) Timberwolves (+3.5) vs. Nuggets (Denver up 3-0)



