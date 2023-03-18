FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: $200 in bonus bets for March Madness weekend action

With March Madness second round action taking center stage today, the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer can give you some added firepower on the house.

When you take advantage of this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer, you get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. Simply make a $5 qualifying wager on any game, and you will receive the reward.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwtihdrawable bonus bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

The action will get started with upstart Furman against San Diego State in a South Region battle. That game starts a little after noon on the East Coast, and when it is over, #5 Duke and #4 Tennessee will take the court in Orlando. In prime time, Midwest #2 Texas will take on #10 Penn State in Des Moines, and top-seeded Houston will take the floor against #9 Auburn. With this promotion, you can bet any game to grab your bonus payout.

FanDuel Massachusetts promo code for March Madness

This promotion is in the must-use category because of the player friendly terms. First, you don’t have to sweat out any particular outcome to get the reward. After you place your first wager, you are definitely getting the $200 in bonus bets no matter what. The result of the bet is not a factor as it applies to the distribution of the sure thing payout. Of course, if you win the bet, you get a cash payout as well.

You can bet more than $5 if you choose to do so, and you will essentially be ahead from the start if you don’t bet more than $200. The original bet and the bonus bets can be placed in any pre-game market. And when you get the bonus bets, you can place the wagers on any sporting event that is listed.

Activate the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code

Secondly, when you reach the landing page, provide your name, email address, date of birth, and other essential information to set up your account. This is like other account creation processes with an added geolocation verification to confirm that you are in Massachusetts.

Thirdly, if you’re using a laptop or desktop to sign up on the website, get the app. This will give you the freedom to place wagers when you’re in any location with legal sports betting.

Funding is the next step in the process. Use PayPal, a credit or debit card, or one of the other available methods to make a deposit.

Finally, bet at least $5 on any game. Win or lose, you will get $200 in bonus bets that you can use to make additional wagers.

March Madness bracket parlay insurance

There is a college basketball promotion for established players that you can grab after you make your first bet. After you opt in, you play a 3+ leg college basketball parlay. If you hit every leg but one, you will get a refund in bonus bets.

