FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: Bet $5 Friday night, get $150 bonus bets

Our exclusive FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer is available to eligible new customers this weekend. With a simple registration, a $5 bet on the Celtics, Red Sox, or another team will automatically trigger a $150 bonus bet payout.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwtihdrawable bonus bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. CLAIM OFFER

$150 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up today to score $150 in bonus bets through our FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Our promo links unlock a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion for Friday’s NBA Playoffs and MLB action.

Friday is a busy day for Massachusetts sports fans, especially if you’re a fan of all three Boston teams. The Celtics visit the Hawks for Game 3 of their best-of-seven series, as the C’s can take a commanding 3-0 lead with a win. The Bruins also have a Game 3, but a road victory against the Panthers would only result in a 2-1 advantage. Finally, the Red Sox begin a road trip in Milwaukee to face the Brewers. With FanDuel, your $5+ stake on any game will return a $150 bonus bet payout, win or lose.

Activate our “Bet $5, Get $150” FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer here to turn any $5+ stake into $150 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: New MA Bettors Earn $150 in Bonus Bets With $5+ Wager

It’s relatively uncommon to earn a reward after losing a bet. But that’s what makes FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $150” offer a certified no-brainer. If your first bet goes terribly wrong, our links and a qualifying $5 bet are enough to trigger $150 in bonus bets, the equivalent of hitting on 30-to-1 underdog odds.

Use our links to get started today and complete the brief registration process. Once your account is ready for action, put $5 on any eligible betting market. A $5+ stake on the Celtics’ spread, Bruins’ moneyline, or Red Sox’ run total will deliver bonus bets. You can also bet on any other NBA, MLB, or NHL game tonight to qualify for the offer.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Sign Up Today

The only downside to FanDuel’s welcome offer is time, or lack thereof. An offer like the “Bet $5, Get $150” will disappear soon, giving prospective Massachusetts bettors a small window to claim their guaranteed 30-to-1 payouts.

Here’s how to secure $150 in bonus bets this weekend with as little as $5:

Click here to activate our FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Our links take care of the promo code on your behalf.

Enter your name, date of birth, and other vital account information.

Verify your playing area with a brief geolocation confirmation.

Deposit cash (min. $10) using a FanDuel-approved banking method.

Place $5 or more on any eligible betting market, like the NBA or MLB.

Earn $150 in bonus bets once your original stake settles.

The bonus bets are guaranteed, although winning tickets still produce a typical cash payout.

Derrick White Super Boost

FanDuel always brings out impressive odds boosts during the NBA Playoffs. Tonight, Massachusetts bettors have a state-exclusive boost featuring Celtics guard Derrick White.

Lock in the MA Super Boost before tip-off, which places +150 odds (prev. -110) on White hitting 2+ threes and the Celtics beating Atlanta. The 28-year-old White has gone 6-of-12 from three this series and has played at least 34 minutes in both Boston victories. Meanwhile, the Celtics are -215 moneyline favorites on the road.

Click here to trigger our FanDuel Massachusetts promo code links and score FanDuel’s no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwtihdrawable bonus bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. CLAIM OFFER

$150 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.