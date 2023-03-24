FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus bets this weekend

As Bay State bettors gear up for another exciting night of Sweet 16 action, our FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer triggers a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200″ promotion to enhance the fun with a 40-to-1 payout.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwtihdrawable bonus bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

$200 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

New customers in Massachusetts can use our FanDuel Massachusetts promo code links to score a state-exclusive “Bet $5, Get $200″ offer. Sign up today and place $5 on tonight’s Sweet 16 games or another betting market to earn $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament has narrowed its field from 68 to 12. After tonight, just eight programs will battle for the Final Four and a national championship in the coming days. In the meantime, eligible Massachusetts bettors can still take advantage of FanDuel’s state-wide offer launched two weeks ago, a “Bet $5, Get $200″ deal that unleashes an automatic payout of $200 in bonus bets.

Grab the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200″ offer with our exclusive FanDuel Massachusetts promo code links here.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Lock In ‘Bet $5, Get $200’ Deal for NCAA Tournament Weekend

This year’s tournament has provided many memorable moments, especially for bettors capitalizing on the madness and winning cold, hard cash. Now, as the tournament pool dwindles to four teams by Sunday night, prospective players across the Bay State can set themselves up for a profitable betting season with FanDuel’s amazing “Bet $5, Get $200” offer.

Our links trigger the exclusive FanDuel Massachusetts promotion, so click anywhere to begin. Once sign-up is complete, place any eligible $5 bet on college basketball or another market to earn $200 in bonus bets, win or lose. Best of all, a $5 wager that settles as a win will still produce a standard cash payout, increasing the already-impressive 40-to-1 payout.

Activating FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code Offer

FanDuel created a welcome offer that takes Massachusetts bettors five minutes or less to activate. Follow our step-by-step instructions below and get started on FanDuel before Friday’s Sweet 16 takes center stage in the sports world:

Click here to trigger our FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Players won’t need to input a specific promo code.

Enter your name, email address, and other mandatory account information.

Allow FanDuel to confirm your playing area with a brief geolocation check.

Fund your account with a qualifying cash deposit (min. $10).

Place $5 or more on college basketball or another suitable betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets after your $5+ stake settles as a win or loss. Wins still deliver expected cash profit in addition to bonus bets.

Bracket Parlay Insurance Headlines Sweet 16 Promotions

No postseason offers more unpredictability than the event known as “March Madness.” Luckily, FanDuel accounts for surprise losses during the tournament with its daily Bracket Parlay Insurance.

Following a quick opt-in, FanDuel will cover a qualifying CBB parlay or Same Game Parlay with three or more legs. If just one leg loses, FanDuel will return your eligible stake in bonus bets (max. $25). One strategy is to have a couple of “sure things” and mix in an upset that raises the odds and potential profit. As long as the odds come out to +400 or higher, FanDuel will cover a near loss and mitigate the risk.

Click here to activate our FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer and claim the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200″ promotion during the second weekend of NCAA Tournament action.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwtihdrawable bonus bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

$200 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.