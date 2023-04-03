FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: Bet $5 on SDSU-UConn, get $200 bonus bets

Go big on tonight’s highly anticipated SDSU-UConn matchup with the latest FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Instead of rolling the dice on the NCAA Championship, lock in a guaranteed bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwtihdrawable bonus bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. CLAIM OFFER

Sign up and place a $5 wager on either team to win $200 instantly.

With Massachusetts sports betting going live in March, this is the first time bettors in the state can place legal wagers on the NCAA Championship. UConn and SDSU are unexpected championship contenders, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. The NCAA Tournament lived up to the hype this year. FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best of the best when it comes to new user promos. This exclusive Massachusetts offer is raising the stakes for bettors ahead of one of the biggest games of the year.

New players can activate this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer and secure $200 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Win $200 Instantly

New users who sign up through any of the links on this page and download the app will be eligible for this guaranteed offer.

After signing up and downloading the app, place a $5 wager on UConn or San Diego State. This will trigger an instant bonus of $200. As a matter of fact, bettors can flip some or all of those bonus bets on the UConn-SDSU game.

Additionally, bettors can use these bonus bets on any available FanDuel Sportsbook market. The MLB regular season is underway while the NBA season comes to a close. There are plenty of options out there.

How to Activate This FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code Offer

Let’s take a closer look at how new bettors can sign up and claim this FanDuel Massachusetts promo. There are only a few steps in the process, which are detailed below:

There is no need for a promo code.

or on any of the links above or below to automatically activate this offer. There is no need for a promo code. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this boost.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on San Diego State or UConn to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

SDSU-UConn Odds

San Diego State is coming into this game as the underdog, but that’s nothing new for the Aztecs. Meanwhile, UConn is looking for another double-digit win over a non-conference foe. Anything can happen in the NCAA Tournament and that’s still true for the championship game. Here’s a look at the current odds as listed on DraftKings Sportsbook:

San Diego State: +7.5 (-110) // Over 132.5 (-110) // +320

UConn: -7.5 (-110) // Under 132.5 (-110) // -390

New players can activate this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer and secure $200 in bonus bets instantly.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.