FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: $200 bonus for Dolphins-Patriots SNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Start off with this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer and start collecting bonuses for the NFL season. This is a unique promotion because it sets bettors up with sportsbook bonuses and NFL Sunday Ticket, and it includes games like Sunday Night Football between the Dolphins and Patriots.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

New players who redeem this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer can win $200 in bonuses and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. Create a new account and place a $5 wager in the app to win.

Bettors can apply this promo to any NFL game this weekend, including Patriots vs. Dolphins. This is going to be a tough matchup for New England, but Bill Belichick has a history of slowing down Tyreek Hill — who went absolutely wild in Week 1. The FanDuel Sportsbook is available via the App Store or Google Play Store. Sign up and start reaping the rewards of this Massachusetts sports betting promo.

Click here to activate this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Bet $5 on any NFL game to win $200 in bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: How to activate this offer

First things first, this offer is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New users can sign up and activate this promo by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to redeem this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this bonus.

to redeem this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this bonus. Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this offer.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app directly to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Take advantage of this new promo by placing a $5+ bet on any NFL Week 2 game.

Win $200 in sportsbook bonuses guaranteed.

Receive a $100 coupon code for NFL Sunday Ticket.

Win 2 Bonuses With This FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code

This FanDuel Massachusetts promo is a one-of-a-kind offer that sets bettors up for the rest of the 2023 NFL season. First off, new players who place that $5 bet will receive $200 in bonuses. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on these bonus bets.

But that’s not all. New members will also receive a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. No other sportsbook is offering anything quite like this. Keep an eye on your email for details on how to sign up via YouTube or YouTube TV. FanDuel Sportsbook is home to one of the best NFL offers on the market.

Other NFL Week 1 Promos

Although we recommend redeeming this offer first, there are other ways to cash in on NFL Week 2 at FanDuel Sportsbook. There is a no-sweat bet promo available to all customers for NFL Week 1. Players can place a real money wager on any game. If that bet loses, players will receive a refund in bonuses.

Expect to see more promos like this throughout the NFL season. There will be no shortage of options for bettors in the app. Keep an eye on the promos page for the latest and greatest NFL offers. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big.

Click here to activate this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Bet $5 on any NFL game to win $200 in bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.