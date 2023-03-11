FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: Full launch details, how to claim $200 signup bonus bets

Activating the latest FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer is one way to win on college basketball this weekend. It’s almost impossible to know what to expect in games at this time of year. Thankfully, this new offer provides bettors with a guarantee.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwtihdrawable bonus bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

$200 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

Bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly with this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Anyone who registers, makes a cash deposit, and downloads the easy-to-use app will be eligible for this 40-1 instant payout.

College basketball is going to get the most attention this weekend, but there are plenty of options out there for Massachusetts sports bettors. The NBA and NHL seasons are gearing up for the playoffs in a month. Not to mention, there are competitive baseball games starting up with the World Baseball Classic. In short, it’s a great time to sign up and start playing with FanDuel Sportsbook in Massachusetts.

Click this link to sign up with this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. After that, bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200

Although it might look like this offer is too good to be true, it delivers for new bettors in Massachusetts. Again, there is no need to sweat out this original $5 wager. Simply placing the bet will be enough to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

There is no catch when it comes to this promo. Players who take advantage of this offer will have an extra $200 in bonus bets to use on the NCAA Tournament next week.

It’s worth highlighting the fact that this promo is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Bettors can sign up from a computer, but make sure to download the app before placing a $5 wager.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code

Redeeming this FanDuel Massachusetts promo shouldn’t take long. In fact, signing up through any of the links on this page will bypass the need for a promo code. That eliminates one step from an already simple process. Follow the guide below to create an account:

Click here to start the sign-up process and create a new account.

to start the sign-up process and create a new account. Make a cash deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this 40-1 instant payout.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Other Ways to Bet on the NBA, College Basketball

New players who sign up with this offer will be able to grab $200 in bonus bets right off the rip. But after that, there are still tons of different ways to bet on the NBA and college basketball action. Same game parlays are becoming one of the most popular ways to bet on basketball. Craft multi-leg parlays from the same game and win big. These same game parlays could include everything from the spread to obscure player props. Parlays are tough to win, but they offer big rewards for bettors who pick winners.

Click this link to sign up with this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. After that, bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.