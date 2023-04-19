FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: How to Get $150 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA Playoffs

It’s the perfect time to use the latest FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Start betting on the NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Playoffs with bonus bets. New users can unlock this offer by using our links to register. When doing so, a code won’t be needed during registration.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwtihdrawable bonus bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. CLAIM OFFER

$150 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up with the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code and make your first $5 bet on any NBA game. Then, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

New customers will gain the bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the first $5 wager. You will find more promotions for the NBA games on Wednesday night, including a no-sweat same-game parlay. FanDuel has player props, live odds, and free contests for NBA fans. Right now, the Celtics have the best odds to win the Finals.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code. Bet $5 on any NBA or NHL game to receive $150 in bonus bets.

Top FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

The Lakers are back on Wednesday night as a one-point favorite against the Grizzlies. LeBron James has a chance to gain a 2-0 lead in the opening round as the 7th seed in the West. His total for points is set at 26.5. Ja Morant is doubtful for this matchup because of a hand injury.

Other NBA matchups on Wednesday include the Heat vs. Bucks and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. There is some concern around the recent injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo. This is the major reason why the Celtics are now favored to win the title.

Be sure to use the no-sweat same game parlay promotion following the welcome offer. If this parlay loses, you will receive a bonus bet refund. Customers can also participate in a free-to-play game that has a $5K prize pool every day. Take a look at the boosts tab to find certain wagers with enhanced odds.

Claim $150 with the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code Offer

FanDuel Sportsbook is now legal in the Bay State. Bettors at least 21 years old can create an account in just a few minutes. Use our guide to claim the best welcome bonus for the NBA Playoffs.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code and sign up. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android. Wagers can be made with your phone while within the MA state lines. Use an accepted payment method to deposit $10 or more. Place a $5 bet on any game.

Win or lose, FanDuel will give you $150 in bonus bets. The bonus can be used for the NBA, NHL, or any other sports on the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Live Bet During the Panthers vs. Bruins

The Bruins had a record-setting year. They are big favorites to win the Stanley Cup. On Wednesday night, they will play Game 2 against the Panthers. Boston won the first game 3-1. As the action unfolds, you can find live odds on the FanDuel app. This gives you the chance to find good value and hedge your pregame wagers. There is a sports betting guide for new customers to learn about the different betting types.

Sign up here to activate the best FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer and place your first $5 bet. No matter the result, you will gain $150 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwtihdrawable bonus bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. CLAIM OFFER

$150 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.