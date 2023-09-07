FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: Last-minute $200 NFL bonus bets for Lions-Chiefs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The NFL season is finally here and bettors can cash in right away with this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. There is no need to sweat out tonight’s Lions-Chiefs matchup after grabbing this no-brainer bonus.

Bet $5 on the Lions or Chiefs to win $200 in bonuses with this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. New players can unlock this guaranteed bonus in the app.

Massachusetts sports betting went live earlier this year, which means that this is the first time bettors can place legal wagers in the state. The Lions and Chiefs are two of the most interesting teams in the NFL entering the 2023 season. FanDuel Sportsbook will provide Massachusetts bettors with a way to start off on the right foot. Instead of rolling the dice on this season opener, claim a guaranteed winner with this new promotion.

New users can click here to activate this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Win $200 on the Lions or Chiefs

Betting on the NFL can be challenging. Any team can win on any given Sunday — or in this case, Thursday. Although the Chiefs are heavy favorites, the odds don’t matter when it comes to this FanDuel Massachusetts promo.

Signing up and downloading the FanDuel Sportsbook app is all it takes for Massachusetts bettors to activate this promo. From there, place a $5 wager on the Lions or Chiefs to win $200 in bonuses.

It’s important to highlight the fact that the outcome of the original wager will have no impact on these bonuses. Bettors can start stocking up on bonus bets to use on the rest of the NFL Week 1 slate.

Activating This FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code Offer

New players can register with FanDuel Sportsbook in Massachusetts without a promo code. Instead, follow the step-by-step instructions below to get started:

Click this link to automatically redirect to a registration landing page.

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Start by creating a new account. This will require personal identifying information.

Verify your age, identity, and location to ensure that your account is protected.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more through the secure and convenient payment methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on Lions-Chiefs to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Super Bowl Bonus Bets

New and existing users can opt into a specific Super Bowl Wins promo on FanDuel Sportsbook. Anyone who places a $50+ wager on any team to win the Super Bowl will collect a $5 bonus bet for every regular season win. For example, a team that wins nine games will result in $45 in bonus bets throughout the course of the season.

Bettors must lock in this $50+ Super Bowl futures bet before the season starts. In other words, lock in this wager before the Lions and Chiefs kick off tonight. There are tons of ways to win on the 2023 NFL season.

New users can click here to activate this FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Next, place a $5 wager on Lions-Chiefs to win $200 in bonuses.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.