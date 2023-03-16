FanDuel Massachusetts promo code: NCAA Tournament $200 bonus bets offer

Place your first wager on March Madness with the latest FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Sports fans in the Bay State who have yet to register for FanDuel Sportsbook can follow our links to unlock this bonus, so a code won’t be needed during registration.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwtihdrawable bonus bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

$200 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

A $5 wager on any college basketball game after using the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code will result in $200 of bonus bets. The result of the $5 bet doesn’t matter.

FanDuel Sportsbook will be the most popular betting app for the NCAA Tournament. After this welcome bonus, you will have access to additional promotions and free-to-play games. The first weekend of the tournament is nearly non-stop action. You will find a variety of betting options for each matchup, including live odds as you watch the action unfold.

Click here to unlock the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code and sign up for an account. Claim $200 in bonus bets by making your first $5 wager.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code Unlocks a NCAAB Bonus

Many fans have No. 5 seed Duke making a run in the NCAA Tournament. First, they need to get by Oral Roberts in the opening round. The Blue Devils are 6.5-point favorites. But it is Houston who has the best odds to win the National Championship. They are 19.5-point favorites against Northern Kentucky in the opening round.

Each game has a moneyline, spread, and total. You can create a same game parlay with multiple markets. Use the FanDuel app during the games to bet on the live odds. This is a great way to hedge your pregame wagers. A betting guide is available for new users to learn about the different betting types.

There is a no sweat bet available for customers after using the promo code. You will get a bonus bet refund if this wager loses. Check the promotions page for additional bonuses and free-to-play contests.

Get $200 in Bonus Bets with the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code

Bettors who have yet to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook can use this welcome bonus. You have to be at least 21 years old to wager in the state. Wagers can be made with the mobile app from inside of the MA state lines. Follow these steps to start with the best welcome offer for college basketball.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code and sign up. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android. Use an accepted payment method to deposit at least $10 into your account. Place a $5 wager on any college basketball game.

Regardless of the result of this wager, you will receive $200 in bonus bets to use on March Madness or any other sports on the FanDuel app.

Same Game Parlay Insurance for March Madness on the FanDuel App

There is a same game parlay insurance bonus on the promo page that can be used for any NCAA Tournament matchup. You will receive a bonus bet refund if only one leg of your 3+ SGP loses. FanDuel regularly offers boosts for certain wagers. These are enhanced odds that will increase your potential winnings.

Click here to unlock the FanDuel Massachusetts promo code offer. Place a $5 bet to gain $200 in bonus bets for the NCAA Tournament.

21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.