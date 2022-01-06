FanDuel New York now offers $100 pre-registration bonus

The long wait is nearly over as New York online sports betting is set to go live this weekend and FanDuel New York is offering an excellent pre-registration sportsbook bonus. This pre-registration bonus is one that will be credited to a prospective bettor’s account once legal online sports betting goes live in the Empire State.

The FanDuel New York pre-registration bonus provides those who sign up ahead of launch with $100. Once the app launches with the start of New York online sports betting this weekend, this bonus will become instantly redeemable.

This pre-registration bonus from FanDuel New York Sportsbook is effectively an offer of free money in the form of site credit. Taking advantage of this bonus does not affect a prospective bettor’s eligibility for new user promo offers that are expected to be rolled out when the sportsbook goes live in the Empire State.

As online sports betting has been legalized in a number of states over the past year, legal online sportsbooks have offered up pre-registration bonuses as a way to entice prospective bettors. Given the popularity of legal online sports betting in neighboring states New Jersey and Pennsylvania, it stands to reason there will be a plethora of interested prospective sports bettors.

This pre-registration bonus offer of $100 gives any interested sports bettor in the Empire State the chance to start off with $100 in site credit as soon as New York online sports betting officially goes live this weekend. The best part of this pre-registration bonus offer is that it doesn’t preclude bettors from also getting to take advantage of any of the potential new user promos expected to be made available by FanDuel New York Sportsbook. Typically speaking, FanDuel offers new players like huge risk-free bets and no-brainer odds boosts on select football games.

When FanDuel New York Sportsbook officially goes live this weekend, bettors will have the opportunity to redeem their $100 pre-registration bonus and apply it to their account. This bonus will be credited in addition to whichever new user promo the prospective bettor opts-into upon signing up for a new sportsbook account.

How to Get FanDuel New York Bonus

Any prospective bettor in the Empire State can get a $100 pre-registration bonus from FanDuel New York Sportsbook before legal online sports betting goes live. The pre-registration process is simple.

to pre-register for FanDuel New York Sportsbook. Complete the required information fields to finish pre-registering.

Once FanDuel New York Sportsbook officially gets the green light from the state, users will then be able to get the $100 bonus credited to their accounts upon signup. After registering for a FanDuel New York Sportsbook account, the bonus will appear in the account in addition to the new user promo the user ultimately selects.

What sports will bettors be able to wager on?

FanDuel New York Sportsbook is expected to have plenty of markets to bet on. FanDuel Sportsbook features futures, game props, player props, and more on a variety of sports, leagues, and players. Users in the Empire State will have the chance to bet on professional and collegiate teams alike.

That means bettors will have the opportunity to bet on professional sports teams like the New York Giants, Jets, Yankees, Mets, Rangers, Islanders, Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Buffalo Bills and Sabres, and more. On the college sports side, it stands to reason that bettors could place bets on teams such as Syracuse, the University of Buffalo, St. John’s University, and St. Bonaventure University among others.

