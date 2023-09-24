FanDuel NFL promo code: $200 bonus for Week 3, Kentucky pre-registration offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Activate the FanDuel NFL promo code offer for Week 3 action on Sunday.

Place your first $5 wager on any game after claiming the FanDuel NFL promo code. Regardless of the outcome, you will be sent $200 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook has added several new features for the 2023 NFL season. This includes a Parlay Hub that has popular parlay selection for key games. You can also follow along with stats to see how your player props are looking. Customers will gain access to more NFL bonuses and other sports betting promos after using this welcome offer. Plus, you can compete for prizes in free contests.

Register here to unlock the FanDuel NFL promo code. Score $200 in bonus bets after making your first $5 wager.

Bet Patriots vs. Jets with the FanDuel NFL Promo Code

The Patriots and Jets are both in need of a win. These teams will be trying to keep up with the Bills and Dolphins in the AFC East. New England is 0-2 with losses to the Eagles and Dolphins. It appears that New York has the defense to win games, but it is going to come down to the play of Zach Wilson. He has thrown for 310 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites on the road on Sunday afternoon.

FanDuel has player props, totals, spreads, moneylines, and much more. New bettors can find a guide that explains all of the types of wagers. There is also a free contest with a $10,000 prize pool for the Sunday Night Football game between the Steelers and Raiders.

FanDuel NFL Promo Code Guide for a $200 Bonus

Sign up here to unlock the FanDuel NFL promo code offer. Complete registration to confirm your age and identity. Bettors have to be at least 21 years old. It only takes a few minutes to create an account.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Then, use one of the available banking methods to deposit $10 or more. These include online banking, PayPal, Venmo, and major credit/debit cards.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL game. No matter the result, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

Full Week 3 Schedule & Spreads

Here is the full schedule for Sunday and the spreads for the home teams. The last two games are on Monday night.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings (+1.5)

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets (+2.5)

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-8.5)

Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders (+6.5)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens (-7.5)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions (-3.5)

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers (-2)

Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins (-6.5)

Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks (-6)

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (+12.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4.5)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)

Click here to unlock the FanDuel NFL promo code. Gain $200 in bonus bets by making your first $5 wager on any Week 3 game.

