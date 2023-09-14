FanDuel NFL promo code: Get $200 bonus bets for Eagles-Vikings TNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

As the Vikings and Eagles prepare for their Week 2 opener, football fans can unlock a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” offer for Thursday Night Football through our FanDuel NFL promo code links.

New customers in eligible states qualify for the latest “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel NFL promo code offer. Join FanDuel before Thursday Night Football kicks off from Philadelphia and bet $5 on Vikings-Eagles to score $200 in bonus bets and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Week 2 opens with an exciting NFC showdown between two teams fresh off of division titles. The Eagles, who began their 2023 campaign with a 25-20 win over the Patriots, are seven-point home favorites versus the Vikings, who fell 20-17 against the Buccaneers in Minnesota. Whether Jalen Hurts keeps Philly rolling or Kirk Cousins works magic for Minny, FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $200” offer makes every TNF bettor an automatic winner.

FanDuel NFL Promo Code: $5 Thursday Night Football Wager Activates $200 Bonus, Sunday Ticket Savings

Even though we’re into the second week of the NFL season, FanDuel is keeping its opening-night offer on the table for prospective bettors. For a limited time, new bettors placing $5 on tonight’s Vikings-Eagles game will receive perks worth up to $300 in total value.

First, sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook using the links and banners within this post. Following a brief registration, place at least $5 on the Vikings-Eagles betting market. Target a simple prop like the spread, or go wild with a three-leg touchdown parlay. Even if your bet whiffs, the qualifying wager unlocks $200 in bonus bets for other Week 2 matchups this weekend. Players can also win cash profit, adding more juice to their growing bankroll.

Every “Bet $5, Get $200” recipient also receives a discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket. FanDuel will email the code shortly after you’ve placed the first bet, which you can apply to slash $100 off any Sunday Ticket package for the 2023 season.

FanDuel NFL Promo Code: How to Register for ‘Bet $5, Get $200’

First-time FanDuel customers won’t always be able to turn a small $5 wager into a guaranteed $200 payout and exclusive Sunday Ticket discount. The “Bet $5, Get $200” is a no-brainer offer with a short registration window. Sign up and apply your first bet tonight to set yourself up for success this football season.

Here’s how prospective players can lock in the “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer on FanDuel:

Select your playing area and input all necessary account information.

Deposit cash (min. $10) with an approved banking method.

Place $5+ on a qualifying Vikings vs. Eagles bet.

Receive a discount code via email for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Get $200 in bonus bets shortly after your first stake settles, regardless of the outcome.

Vikings-Eagles Promos

FanDuel has many in-app offers and profit boosts for daily visitors. With Vikings-Eagles dominating the evening sports schedule, it’s understandable for FanDuel to have two must-grab deals for Thursday Night Football.

First, FanDuel lets new and existing users place a “No Sweat” Same Game Parlay on tonight’s matchup. Build a qualifying 3+ leg SGP with eligible props from Vikings-Eagles, and FanDuel will cover a loss with a full bonus bet refund. FanDuel also offers a Thursday Night Football profit boost, allowing bettors to juice the odds on any Vikings-Eagles bet by 50%.

