FanDuel NFL promo code for Week 2: $200 bonus bets, Sunday Ticket offer continues

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This FanDuel NFL promo code offer is changing soon, which means this weekend is the perfect time to grab it. New bettors who take advantage of this offer can win multiple bonuses.

Sign up and activate this FanDuel NFL promo code offer to win $200 in sportsbook bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Simply create a new account and bet $5 on any game in the app to win these bonuses.

There are tons of different ways to cash in on this new offer. The NFL continues Week 2 on Sunday, but don’t forget about a full slate of college football games on Saturday. And not to mention, the final stretch of the MLB season is in full swing. The FanDuel Sportsbook app is the only place to redeem this new promotion. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

New players can click here and bet $5 to win with this FanDuel NFL promo code offer. Bettors will win $200 in bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel NFL Promo Code Delivers $200 Weekend Bonus

Football fans can start the weekend off with a guaranteed winner. Instead of sweating out a bet on college football or the NFL, place a $5 wager with this FanDuel NFL promo. No matter what happens in the selected game, bettors will win $200 in bonuses.

This is the perfect way to set yourself up with bonus bets to use throughout the weekend. It’s important to remember that this $5 wager must be placed in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These bonuses are not available on the desktop website.

Last Chance at This NFL Sunday Ticket Discount

Don’t miss out on the chance to snag NFL Sunday Ticket at a reduced price. New players can sign up with this offer and get a $100 discount on a subscription. FanDuel Sportsbook will send a coupon code via email with instructions on how to sign up with YouTube or YouTube TV.

This promo won’t be around forever. In fact, it’s going away after NFL Week 2. This weekend is the final chance for football fans to take advantage of this excellent offer from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Sunday Ticket is already getting great reviews on YouTube and YouTube TV. The multiview function provides bettors with multiple games on one screen.

How to Access This FanDuel NFL Promo Code Offer

Remember, these offers are only available to first-time depositors on FanDuel Sportsbook. Signing up through the links on this page is the easiest way to reap the rewards of this promo. Follow these steps to begin:

Click this link to activate this offer without the need to manually enter a promo code.

to activate this offer without the need to manually enter a promo code. Set up a new account by filling in the fields with basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this offer.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 on any game in any sport this weekend to win $200 in bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.