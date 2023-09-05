FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo code scores up to $300 in bonus value

With a brand new NFL season days away, now is the time to get the FanDuel NFL Sunday ticket promo code offer that not only brings $200 in bonus bets for new players but also a $100 discount off the popular YouTube streaming package. With the ability to cash in on substantial savings for one of the most coveted sports television packages on the market, not only will users score huge in-app value but also real money value.

This FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo has drawn rave reviews over the past week-plus, as it goes beyond the standard expectations of a sports betting offer. The bet $5, get $200 bonus bets component is a significant offer in and of itself, but with the ability to shave $100 off the cost of getting access to every broadcast of every game each and every Sunday is a different type of offer that the sports betting space simply isn’t accustomed to seeing.

How to claim the FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo code

We will tackle some further details and fine print of this sign up incentive below, but let’s get right to the point for those already briefed and ready to get going.

and hit the official FanDuel promo page. No bonus code will be needed for either part of the offer. Click through and make a $10 first deposit before making a $5 first wager.

At this point, bettors will receive not only the $200 bonus but also dial in on Sunday Ticket. Simply hit the promotions section in the app and follow the directions to claim the $100 off.

Begin making wagers, all while taking in all of the games you want to see throughout Week 1.

What to Know About This Offer

The $200 bonus bets portion of this bonus is available only to new players, but the FanDuel NFL Sunday ticket promo will be available to both new and returning players. Not only is it an incentive to jump into the app for the first time, it’s also one to get former players back into the fold.

It’s available in states like NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, TN, LA, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, IA, and OH.

FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Commercial

You may have seen the commercials on television from FanDuel featuring “I’ve Got Five On It” from Luniz. That’s a catchy play on the fact that it only requires a $5 first wager in order to get one of the best NFL bonuses available at any legal online sportsbook as the 2023 season gets underway.