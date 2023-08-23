FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo: Get $100 discount, $200 in bonus bets

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Watch every out-of-market NFL game for less money with our FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo, which shaves $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket and gives new bettors a massive sportsbook bonus.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Lock in our exclusive FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo to get $100 off any Sunday Ticket package for the 2023 NFL season. FanDuel also gives each user $200 in bonus bets after placing their first $5+ wager on the NFL.

We’re just over two weeks from the NFL regular season, but FanDuel Sportsbook is tired of waiting. New customers who register through this post and bet $5 on any NFL prop will get two significant rewards. First, a $5 wager on any NFL preseason action this week unlocks a guaranteed payout worth $200 in bonus bets, win or lose. Second, every customer’s $5 NFL bet activates a $100 discount for Sunday Ticket, the NFL’s premier service for every out-of-market game. That’s $300 in total value from a simple registration and a $5 investment.

Score $200 in bonus bets and a $100 Sunday Ticket discount after enabling our FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo here and betting $5 on football.

FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket Promo: New Bettors Claim $100 Discount, $200 in Bonus Bets

Prospective football bettors won’t find a better offer than FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. As the new season approaches, a $5 cash wager on any NFL prop leads to two exclusive bonuses.

Sign up through this post and bet $5 on the NFL. Within 24 hours, FanDuel will email a discount code for any NFL Sunday Ticket Package. Sunday Ticket moved to YouTube and YouTube TV for the 2023 season, giving fans several ways to watch their favorite out-of-market games this fall. Whether you opt for a comprehensive package with NFL RedZone or a basic deal, FanDuel’s discount code slashes $100 off the price.

Every new and existing FanDuel customer qualifies for a $100 Sunday Ticket discount. However, only first-time players who register through this post also score $200 in bonus bets after their first $5+ wager. The bonus bets arrive shortly after your qualifying stake settles, win or lose.

Activating FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket Promo

FanDuel’s NFL offer is here now, but it won’t last forever. Take advantage of the limited-time discount and bonus by completing a brief registration through the instructions below:

Click here to launch FanDuel’s registration page.

Enter your name, email address, and other critical account information.

Use one of FanDuel’s banking methods to deposit at least $10 into your sportsbook account.

Place at least $5 on the NFL betting market.

Receive an email with a $100 discount code for any NFL Sunday Ticket package within 24 hours of placing your initial wager.

Get $200 in bonus bets after your qualifying stake settles, win or lose. FanDuel still honors victories with cash winnings.

FanDuel Sportsbook is available in nearly every state with legalized online sports betting. Click our links and enable geolocation settings to confirm you’re within state lines.

Opt Into $50 Super Win Bonus

The “Bet $5, Get $200” is just the beginning of FanDuel’s NFL promotions. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to explore the site’s incredible offers, headlined by the incomparable “Super Win Bonus.”

Following a brief opt-in, place at least $50 cash on any team to win Super Bowl LVIII. While every bettor has a shot to win a significant cash reward, FanDuel dishes a $5 bonus bet after every victory your team gets this season. Essentially, a $50 bet on a team that finishes with 10+ wins makes your money back.

Click here for the new FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket promo and score $100 off Sunday Ticket and a $200 bonus bet payout following your first $5+ wager on the NFL.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.