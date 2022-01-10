Here’s the 1 FanDuel NY Promo You Need to Win $150 for Alabama-Georgia

The college football season is winding down, but the first FanDuel NY promo is here just in time with one heck of a game left. With the CFP Championship Game here between Alabama and Georgia, New York online sports betting apps launched just in time for the party.

The FanDuel New York promo for Alabama-Georgia offers new users the chance to cash in on 30-1 odds. Simply sign up, make an initial deposit of $10 or more, and place a $5 moneyline wager on either team. If you pick a winner, you will win $150 in cash.

Alabama is the gold standard of college football, but don’t sleep on Georgia. The Bulldogs are looking for revenge after getting beat up in a 21-point loss during the SEC Championship Game by the Crimson Tide.

Below, let’s take a closer look at the details behind this FanDuel New York promo and how you can sign up.

FanDuel NY Promo for Alabama-Georgia

This FanDuel New York promo is a great way to shift the odds in your favor for the national title game. All it takes is a $5 bet on either team to win $150.

Georgia is currently -140 on the moneyline while Alabama is listed at +120. But as a new player, you will get either team at +3000 odds with this FanDuel NY promo. Instead of betting $210 on the Bulldogs to win $150, you can win that exact same payout with a $5 wager. This is one of the biggest games of the year, and FanDuel has one of the best offers available ahead of it.

How to Claim This FanDuel New York Promo

New Yorkers have been waiting a long time for the arrival of online sports betting, and this FanDuel New York promo is a great way to start off with a big win.

Here is an exact guide to help you get started:

to redirect to an exclusive sign-up page. Create your account by inputting some basic information.

Make a cash deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this FanDuel New York promo.

Place a $5 wager on Georgia or Alabama.

Win $150 in cash if your team wins the national championship.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

So, this FanDuel NY promo is only available to new users, but what other boosts and bonuses can existing players cash in on?

The Same Game Parlay feature is one of the most popular ways to bet on college football and we don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

In terms of other odds boosts, FanDuel Sportsbook is boosting Alabama to win the first half and the game from +200 to +250. If you think this will be a high-scoring game, Georgia and Alabama both to score 21+ points is boosted from -125 to +130.

