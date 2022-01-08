FanDuel NY launches with insane new player bonus promo

The long wait is nearly over as New York online sports betting is now live, with FanDuel NY Sportsbook entering the fray as one of the first legal online sportsbooks. The best news for prospective bettors in the Empire State is that FanDuel NY is offering a pair of new user promos to choose from.

New users who sign up for a FanDuel NY account can get started with either a $1,000 risk-free bet or a 30-1 odds boost on the National Championship Game. Players who register for either of these FanDuel NY promos can also get in on the action with daily promos and odds boosts.

FanDuel Sportsbook has found tremendous success in a number of states where legal online sports betting is legal, including New York neighbors New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Now bettors in the Empire State can join in on the fun with one of two new user promos that provide insurance on a player’s first bet, or a 30x multiplier on their first bet for the National Championship Game.

FanDuel NY new user promos

New users who sign up for a FanDuel NY account can get started with a risk-free first bet offer of up to $1,000. This promo backs a user’s first real-money wager with up to $1,000 in site credit if the bet loses. For example, if a bettor were to wager $800 on the New York Giants to defeat the Washington Football Team in Week 18, but Washington is victorious, the user would receive $800 in site credit from FanDuel NY.

While it could be nice to have a first bet backed up to $1,000, there’s another promo available that requires less money down and still pays out a significant return. Bettors can opt to sign up for a 30-1 odds boost on the National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia. This opportunity to Bet $5, Win $150 is made even more enticing due to the fact that winning bets are paid out in cash, rather than site credit. That means if a player wagers $5 on Alabama to win the game and the Crimson Tide wins the National Championship, the user would get $150 to either withdraw or use on other legal online sports bets.

How to register for FanDuel NY

Any prospective bettor in the Empire State can get a $1,000 risk-free first bet or a 30-1 odds boost on the National Championship Game by signing up for a FanDuel NY account.

to sign up for a $1,000 risk-free bet or click to Bet $5, Win $150 on the National Championship Game. Complete the required information fields to finish registering.

Make a first deposit of $10+ to unlock either offer.

Place your first real-money wager on the game of your choice if you intend to use the $1,000 risk-free bet or place your first $5 wager on Alabama or Georgia if you sign up for the 30-1 odds boost.

If your first bet wins, you’ll earn winnings at the odds established when the bet was placed. If your first bet loses and you signed up for the $1,000 risk-free bet, you will receive a site credit refund of up to $1,000 from FanDuel NY.

What sports can bettors wager on?

FanDuel NY Sportsbook has plenty of markets to bet on. FanDuel Sportsbook features futures, game props, player props, and more on a variety of sports, leagues, and players. Users in the Empire State have the chance to bet on professional and collegiate teams alike.

That means bettors can bet on professional sports teams like the New York Giants, Jets, Yankees, Mets, Rangers, Islanders, Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Buffalo Bills and Sabres, and more. On the college sports side, bettors could place bets on teams such as Syracuse, the University of Buffalo, St. John’s University, and St. Bonaventure University among others.

