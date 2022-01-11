FanDuel NY promo code: 30-1 NFL wild card odds or $1,000 risk-free bet

The first full week at FanDuel NY rolls forward and a promo won’t be needed to grab a $1,000 risk-free bet on any NBA, NFL, NHL, and college basketball game or 30-1 odds on any wild card game. And to make things easier for players, no bonus code will be required to unlock either offer.

No FanDuel NY promo code will be needed this week to get a $1,000 risk-free bet or awesome NFL Wild Card Round bonuses. Either take a big swing with a site credit refund in your back pocket or bet any of the weekend’s six wild card games with 30-1 odds.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

ANY NFL WILD CARD GAME CLAIM OFFER

The latter promo allows New York sports bettors to wager $5 for a $150 win on any team to earn an outright victory. It doesn’t matter if the bet backs a heavy favorite like the Buccaneers or an underdog like the Eagles. The current market odds aren’t a factor as the prices receive a 30-1 jolt. More on both offers, neither of which require a FanDuel NY promo code, below.

Click here to lock in the NFL Wild Card Game bonus or grab a $1,000 risk-free bet on any upcoming game right here.

You Won’t Be Needing a FanDuel NY Promo Code

New York online sports betting is new, so it’s important to understand bonus codes. Some sportsbooks will require one for the top offers, while others won’t. Currently, a FanDuel NY promo code is not needed to get the app’s two best offers. Choose between a $1,000 risk-free bet or a bet $5, win $150 cash bonus on any upcoming NFL game this weekend.

Before we go through how to get FanDuel in New York, let’s first dive a little deeper into each special.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet

The $1,000 risk-free bet has been in play at FanDuel Sportsbook for awhile now in other states, but it is obviously new for NY online sports betting. Considered the app’s evergreen offer, bettors can sign up and bet on any game with this insurance policy.

Let’s say a bettor wager $400 on a game. The bet loses. Instead of straight up losing $400, FanDuel NY will issue a site credit refund of $400. That credit can then be played through at an attempt to profit. If the first bet wins instead, just collect the cash profit and move forward.

Basically, a player gets two shots to win a wager. Bettors can deposit and place a risk-free bet of as little as $10, but a $1,000 deposit and wager will be required to max out this bonus.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

30-1 Odds for NFL Wild Card Round

This offer will be popular leading into the start of the NFL Playoffs. Bettors can sign up, deposit $10, and wager $5 on any wild card game. Favorites figure to be popular with this FanDuel NY deal, particularly teams like the Bucs, Chiefs, and Bills.

Getting the Specials Without a FanDuel NY Promo Code

With the offers now explained, let’s finish with a quick rundown on how to sign up.

Begin by clicking here to get the risk-free bet. Get the 30-1 NFL odds here . Hit the designated landing page before clicking through to start the registration process.

to get the risk-free bet. Get the 30-1 NFL odds . Hit the designated landing page before clicking through to start the registration process. Remember, no FanDuel NY promo code will be required.

Make a first deposit of $10+. That’s all that will be needed to get either bonus.

With the first real-money wager, place the risk-free first bet or lock in any NFL team to win this weekend at +3000 odds.