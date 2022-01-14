FanDuel NY promo code elevates bonus for NFL Wild Card games

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The latest FanDuel NY promo code takes what was already one of the best bonuses offered by New York online sports betting apps and is making it even stronger for NFL Wild Card Weekend. Previously, the promo required bettors to wager on a select game in order to utilize an aggressive odds bonus, but with the NFL Playoffs here, FanDuel NY has made the offer far more flexible.

With the FanDuel NY promo code for NFL Wild Card Weekend, bettors will be able to apply a 30-1 odds boost on any team to win and advance. That means bettors have six games to choose from instead of just one.

Best of all, the odds remain the same for every team and every game. A new user can back a monster favorite such as Kansas City to defeat Pittsburgh, or if they back an underdog like the 49ers to knock off the Cowboys, it’s still a 30-1 odds bonus. As such, players could potentially begin the path to Super Bowl 56 with a $150 cash win to open things up.

To simplify the sign up process, a FanDuel NY promo code will not be needed to redeem this bet $5, win $150 bonus. Simply click here to register and qualify.

FanDuel NY Promo Code for Wild Card Games

Betting $5 on any NFL team against any opponent to win $150 makes for a great setup. Betting $5 on any NFL team to win while having the ability to pick the matchup is a can’t-miss deal. No FanDuel NY promo code will be required to get what may be the best sportsbook bonus of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend.

This offer can turn the biggest favorite into what would be considered odds attached to a historic underdog.

Consider this. The Steelers were destroyed by the Chiefs late last month. After surviving an improbable run of events last Sunday, they now meet the Chiefs again at Arrowhead Stadium, and, unsurprisingly, come in as a huge 12.5-point underdog. Currently, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are roughly a -630 moneyline favorite to secure an outright victory. That means a bettor would have to wager almost $1,000 to win $150. Given new players can lock in the Chiefs with a $5 bet, it’s easy to understand the aggressive nature of this FanDuel New York bonus.

FanDuel NY Promo Code Makes It Easy

The simplicity and flexibility of this bonus, which will not require a FanDuel NY promo code, is one of its best features.

It’s not just that bettors can wager on any of the 12 teams in action this weekend, it’s that the bonus conveys in cash. Bonuses that pay out in site credit are often subject to multiple play-through requirements. This means a player would have to wager the bonus at least once before it translates to cash and becomes available to withdraw.

That’s not the case here, as the $150 can be immediately made available. Of course, bettors could opt to re-bet potential winnings to grow the bankroll throughout the weekend or rest of the NFL Playoffs.

One other quick note — all users will be able to grab a tiered bonus on same game parlays this weekend. Those who make at least $200 of Same Game Parlays will get a $100 bonus and wagers of at least $100 will bring back a $50 bonus.

How to Sign Up

Signing up to get 30-1 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds is an easy process. Click here to begin. The registration process will not require a FanDuel NY promo code.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 and bet $5 on any team to win. If the team loses, it will cost $5. If the team wins, get a $150 cash bonus.