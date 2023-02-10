FanDuel NY Super Bowl promo claims $3,000 for Chiefs vs. Eagles

If you’re searching for a high-ceiling Super Bowl offer with minimized risk, consider our exclusive FanDuel NY Super Bowl promo. Our links allow first-time New York bettors to score a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for Sunday’s Chiefs-Eagles showdown in Arizona.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $3,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

The new FanDuel NY Super Bowl promo unlocks a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet offer for Super Bowl LVII. Sign up through this post and receive a complete refund worth up to $3,000 in bonus bets if your qualifying Chiefs-Eagles wager settles as a loss.

The 57th Super Bowl features the Chiefs and Eagles, two juggernaut teams who finished the regular season with 14-3 records and number-one seeds. Philadelphia is -1.5 in the latest point spread, but it’s anyone’s guess how Sunday will play out. With no clear favorite, FanDuel allows new users to wager on either team with up to $3,000. If their wager goes awry and settles as a loss, they’ll receive a full bonus bet refund and more opportunities to build the bankroll after football season.

Take advantage of our FanDuel NY Super Bowl promo here and tackle the big game with a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet.

Score $3K No Sweat Super Bowl Bet Through FanDuel NY Super Bowl Promo

FanDuel recently introduced its $3,000 No Sweat First Bet promotion to the Empire State. While it’s not the first time FanDuel has let new customers place a four-digit wager on the house, the Super Bowl emboldened the site into raising the bonus bet ceiling to a whopping $3,000.

Every link and banner within this post triggers the Super Bowl promo, so click anywhere to begin. Once you’re ready for action, place up to three grand on any Chiefs-Eagles betting market, like the spread or point total. FanDuel will issue one of two payouts after your stake settles: a cash payout after a win or a full refund in bonus bets after a loss. Use your bonus bets like regular wagers and re-supply your bankroll with cold, hard cash.

FanDuel NY Super Bowl Promo Details

The simplest way to register for a FanDuel Sportsbook account is to follow our instructions below. With one click, Big Apple bettors will be less than five minutes from securing FanDuel’s must-have welcome offer and every other site-exclusive promotion.

Here’s how first-time New York customers can place a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet on Super Bowl LVII:

Click here to trigger our FanDuel NY Super Bowl promo.

Enter your information and confirm your playing area to complete registration.

Deposit enough cash to cover your upcoming wager (min. $10).

Place a qualifying cash bet worth up to $3,000 on any eligible Super Bowl betting market.

Receive a full refund in bonus bets (max. value $3,000) after a loss. A winning ticket negates the promotion and returns a regular cash payout.

Win Share of $100K in Prizes with Super Bowl Bingo

There are many ways to win cash on FanDuel Sportsbook. Some of them, like the new “Super Bowl Bingo” contest, don’t require a single penny to play.

Get your free Super Bowl Bingo card containing squares filled with Super Bowl moments. Your squares will fill automatically throughout the game as specific moments happen. Once you’ve connected five squares, call “Bingo!” for a shot to win a piece of $100,000 in prizes.

Click here to lock in our FanDuel NY Super Bowl promo and make a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet on Super Bowl LVII.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $3,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

21+ and present in New York. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.