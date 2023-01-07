FanDuel Ohio promo code: claim $200 sign up bonus for Saturday NFL games

Guarantees don’t come around very often in sports betting, but this FanDuel Ohio promo code offer is flipping that notion on its head. There is no need to sweat out your first bet when signing up for this new promotion.

New players who sign up with this FanDuel Ohio promo code offer will be able to bet $5 on any game this weekend and win an instant bonus of $200.

The most important thing to note here is that the outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not this bonus converts. For example, someone could bet $5 on the Raiders and still win $200 in bonus cash if the Chiefs win in a blowout.

With that said, NFL Week 18 is just one of the markets for new Ohio sports bettors this weekend. FanDuel Ohio will have competitive odds and a ton of player props on all the games. Check out the mobile app for a top-notch betting experience.

How to Access This FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

Accessing this FanDuel Ohio promo shouldn’t take long. As a matter of fact, players who sign up via any of the links on this page won’t even need to input a physical promo code. Instead, follow the step-by-step guide below:

Click any of the links on this page to start the registration process.

After being redirected to a sign-up landing page, input basic identifying information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the preferred banking methods.

Download the easy-to-use FanDuel Sportsbook app to any compatible mobile device.

Place a $5 wager on any game this weekend. Win $200 in bonuses instantly.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Delivers $200 Instant Bonus

This instant bonus is one of the top offers on the market in Ohio. Instead of messing around with betting on the games like an average Joe, take advantage of this guarantee. FanDuel Ohio is giving away $200 in bonus cash to new players. It doesn’t get any easier than that.

This promo applies to any game this weekend, including NFL Week 18 matchups. After locking up this $200 in bonuses, players will be able to bet on the games with house money. Think of this FanDuel Ohio promo as a head start for every new bettor in the Buckeye State.

Other Ways to Win This Weekend

As every sportsbook tries to attract new bettors, there are tons of great offers on the table. After grabbing this instant bonus, check out the other ways to win at FanDuel Ohio.

They are currently running a new state special on Bengals-Ravens on Sunday. Players can get boosted odds at +100 on either team to score a point. In other words, players can get even odds on the Bengals-Ravens game finishing with any score other than a 0-0 tie. That is a complete no-brainer for football fans this weekend.

Click here to trigger this FanDuel Ohio promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 on any game.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.