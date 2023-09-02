FanDuel Ohio promo code: Claim $200 bonus bets on any Saturday college football game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There is a two-part offer available for bettors who activate the latest FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. Start betting on college football and the NFL with bonus bets. New users can unlock this promo by signing up for FanDuel Sportsbook through our links, so a code won’t be needed.

Register with the FanDuel Ohio promo code and make your first $5 wager. This will result in $200 of bonus bets and a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket.

The outcome of your first wager doesn’t matter, so both parts of this offer are guaranteed. You can use these bonus bets for No. 3 Ohio State vs. Indiana or any other college football matchup this weekend. We are also less than a week away from the first NFL game. NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans to stream out-of-market games on their mobile phone and TV.

Sign up here to unlock the FanDuel Ohio promo code. Bet $5 to gain $100 in bonus bets and a discount for NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus for NCAAF

The Buckeyes are big favorites on Saturday in Bloomington. Kyle McCord is getting the start at QB, but the competition for the starting job may still be up for grabs. Ohio State has a few weeks until their first ranked opponent, which will be Notre Dame.

Cincinnati will be going up against Eastern Kentucky. This is the first game for Head Coach Scott Satterfield, who left Louisville to take the job across the Ohio River. Each game has spreads, totals, moneylines, and other props. You can find a guide on the FanDuel app that explains the types of wagers. In addition to many betting options on FanDuel, there is a free-to-play game with a $50,000 prize pool.

Stream NFL Action with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code

Follow these simple steps to claim this two-part offer on FanDuel Sportsbook. This is available to any new customer in Ohio who is at least 21 years old.

Click here to unlock the FanDuel Ohio promo code and register for an account. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android device and enable location services. Deposit $10 or more with an accepted payment method, such as PayPal, a credit/debit card, or online banking. Make a $5 wager on any college football matchup.

Win or lose, FanDuel will send you $200 in bonus bets to use for sports betting throughout the weekend. You can also claim a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV. This allows NFL fans to stream out-of-market games on their TV or mobile phone.

Place Future Wagers on the CFP & Super Bowl

It’s the perfect time to place your future wagers on the College Football Playoff. Ohio State is among the favorites to win the National Championship. Georgia has the best odds, and they have won the title two years in a row. The NFL season begins on September 7th between the Lions and Chiefs. You can bet on divisions, total wins, the MVP, and the Super Bowl.

Click here to unlock the best FanDuel Ohio promo code offer for the beginning of the college football season. Place your first $5 wager to gain $200 in bonus bets and a $100 discount to stream NFL games.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.