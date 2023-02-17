FanDuel Ohio promo code delivers $1K no-sweat college basketball bet

There is a fantastic slate of college basketball today, and from a wagering perspective, you can grab the FanDuel Ohio promo code offer to make a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

This FanDuel Ohio promo code offer is available to new users, and it gives players a chance to take a big step forward. If you lose your promotional wager, there are no worries, because you get another shot with a bonus bet reward.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

Today’s action begins at noon Eastern, and there are three big nationally televised games in that time slot. In one of them, #7 Virginia will host Notre Dame, and #14 Indiana will entertain Illinois. Meanwhile, Seton Hall will play at #20 Connecticut. This is just the start of a heavy day and night of college basketball. There are many betting options, and with this offer, you can wager with confidence.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Ohio promo code that will generate a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

FanDuel Ohio promo code for college basketball

These are the things that you should understand about this opportunity. First, there is the increment. You take maximum advantage of this promotion if you place a $1,000 wager that comes with a second chance. At the same, you can bet $25, $50, or any other amount under the terms. Regardless of the level that you choose, you will get a return in bonus bets if you come up short.

When are placing this wager, you are not stuck with any particular betting market. You can look at all the different bet types, and there are no limitations with regard to the odds. If you wind up with the bonus bets, you have seven days to place them. Once again, you can choose from different markets, and all sporting events are included.

Accept the FanDuel Ohio promo code offer

These are the steps you take to snag this special offer for first time players in the Buckeye State:

Most importantly, click this link or one of the other links we are providing today to clock in the code. When you reach the registration page, you will be eligible without entering a code manually.

Secondly, follow the instructions to set up your account. You simply fill in some fields with personal identifying information, and your location is verified. The final step is required to comply with state gaming regulations.

Thirdly, if you are using your laptop or desktop to sign up at the online sportsbook, get the app. In addition to the mobile betting flexibility, there is another benefit. Certain promotions may only be available through the app, so you will never be shut out.

After that, ask yourself how much you are going to bet and make the necessary deposit.

Finally, place a wager on any game, in any market. In the event of a loss, you will get the money back in the form of bonus bets.

Promotions for established players

As time goes on, you will be able to take advantage of the promotions for established users. There can be no-sweat parlays, bonus bet offers, booster payouts, and other one-off specials.

Click here to apply the FanDuel Ohio promo code that will secure a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.