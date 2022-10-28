FanDuel Ohio promo code: launch nears, get top sign up bonus now

Pre-register through our links to claim the best FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. Bettors can get ready for America’s top sportsbook app with a bonus.

FanDuel Sportsbook OHIO PRE-LAUNCH CLAIM NOW FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK $100 + PROMO AT LAUNCH!

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

Customers who go ahead and pre-register with the FanDuel Ohio promo code offer will get a $100 bonus. When the app launches on January 1st, you will have $100 in free bets in your account.

Plus, you will still be able to use an additional welcome offer in 2023, such as a no sweat bet up to $1,000. FanDuel is an official betting partner of the NFL, so fans of the Bengals and Browns will find a variety of options for the end of the season.

Click here to use the FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. Pre-register for an account for a $100 bonus.

FanDuel Ohio promo code for Browns & Bengals

January 1st falls on the Sunday of Week 17, so you can use FanDuel just in time for the end of the NFL season. The Browns will be going up against the Commanders. And on Monday Night Football, it will be the Bills vs. Bengals. Thankfully, Ohioans can bet on the Super Bowl with FanDuel in 2023. If the Bengals find their way back to the big game, you will have hundreds of options.

The FanDuel app has live betting odds for every NFL game. Also, there is a live same game parlay builder to incorporate different props. Check out the free-to-play NFL game to win prizes.

How to use the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code for a $100 bonus

Anyone in Ohio at least 21 years old can use this pre-registration offer. Follow this guide to create an account for the $100 bonus.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. Sign up for an account. You will need to enter info to confirm your identity and age. FanDuel is a safe and trusted online sportsbook. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. When it goes live, you can bet from anywhere within the OH state lines.

Simply creating an account will result in a $100 bonus. Then, you can use another offer on January 1st. It could be a no sweat bet up to $1,000, which will insure your first wager. You’ll get a bonus refund if this bet loses. Bettors can fund their account by using one of the accepted payment methods.

More betting options on FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel offers customers more sports betting bonuses for the NBA, NHL, and college sports. The Buckeyes have a great chance at making it into the College Football Playoff, which you can bet on FanDuel Sportsbook. The first game of the CFP is on January 9th. C.J. Stroud is the current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Columbus Blue Jackets fans can stream NHL games from the FanDuel app. And if you like the Cleveland Cavaliers, check out the daily NBA contest. Other sports on FanDuel include soccer, MMA, tennis, golf, motorsports, rugby, and boxing. On the boosts page, you can find enhanced odds for particular markets.

Click here to claim the FanDuel Ohio promo code offer. Pre-register for an account through our links to claim a $100 bonus.