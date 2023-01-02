FanDuel Ohio promo code: $200 bonus for Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl matchups

A huge Monday of football action is on tap today, and the FanDuel Ohio promo code will bring $200 in free bonus bets to new players who wager on any game. Monday Night Football is the headliner, but the Rose Bowl and Cotton Bowl are also on tap, providing bettors with no shortage of options. Things get started early this afternoon when Tulane and USC go head-to-head in the Cotton Bowl.

When you click this link, you will enable the FanDuel Ohio promo code instantly. After you complete the sign-up process, your first wager will net $200 in free bets. This new player special provides a direct way for bettors to check out FanDuel Sportsbook without assuming significant risk.

Because the NFL slate took up most of the capacity on New Year’s Day, college football is playing its New Year’s bowl games on Monday afternoon. Matchups like Penn State-Utah will clear the way for one of the best NFL matchups of the year when the Bills and Bengals play. No matter which way you go, this promotion gives you a chance to make a significant wager with a second chance in your pocket.

Click here to trigger the FanDuel Ohio promo code that will produce $200 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Ohio promo code for bowl games

Most importantly, this offer is for first-time users only. In order to claim the offer, new users must sign up and make a first deposit of at least $10. That said, a $5 first wager will trigger the bonus, although you can bet $10, $50, or any other amount up to $1,000 to receive the $200 in bonus bets.

Most sports fans are going to have a tight focus on the NFL today for obvious reasons. However, if you like an NBA, NHL, or college basketball game, you are free to go that direction. All sporting events that are on the betting board are fair game under the promotion terms. Plus, you can enter different pre-game betting markets, so there are many possibilities.

Accept the FanDuel Ohio promo code offer

First, click here to activate the bonus code automatically. After that, you will be updated and eligible when you land on the registration page.

to activate the bonus code automatically. After that, you will be updated and eligible when you land on the registration page. Then, follow the instructions to set up your account. You simply throw in a few fields with identifying information, and your location is verified for legal reasons. After your account has been established, download the mobile app if you haven’t already done so.

Thirdly, use PayPal, credit or debit card, online banking, one of the other methods to make a deposit. When the funds are there, place a wager on any sporting event. If you win, the money is yours, plain and simple. And if you lose, there are no worries, because you get a betting credit refund.

Odds boosts and limited-time offers

You can take advantage of the daily odds boosts after you set up your account. They provide pumped up payouts on very winnable propositions and parlays. In addition, you will receive a steady stream of promotional offers for standard players. There are insured parlays, betting credit bonuses, and other one-off specials.

Click here to utilize the FanDuel Ohio promo code that will secure a $1,000 insured first bet on any sporting event.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.