FanDuel Ohio promo: Launch details, how to get $100 credit now

Ohio will launch online sports betting on New Year’s Day, but residents can reserve a generous bonus from FanDuel as the long-awaited weekend arrives. The FanDuel Ohio promo reserves a bank of house money on launch day for all pre-registrants.

By clicking any link on this page, people from Ohio can reserve $100 of bonus bets for the launch. Acquiring the FanDuel Ohio promo takes just a few minutes and doesn’t restrict how you must use the bet credits.

The lead-up to a new state’s start with legal online sports betting is important for the top sportsbooks. Competition is intense for new clientele, resulting in elite pre-registration promotions for the state’s imminent sports bettors. This is a boon for the state’s residents, as they gain access to a deal they won’t find post-launch.

Click here to create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook, also activating our FanDuel Ohio promo promising $100 in bonuses.

Secure $100 Bonus by Pre-Registering for FanDuel Ohio Promo

Only a couple days remain until Ohio joins so many other states currently allowing online sports betting. For some of the larger sportsbooks, the lead up to that day is arguably as important as the launch itself. After all, they can use that time to lock in pre-registrants through impressive promotions other sportsbooks can’t produce. Consequently, a mutually beneficial partnership forms between the pre-registrants and the sportsbook, in this case, FanDuel.

Interested Ohioans can click any link on this page to unlock an exclusive FanDuel Ohio promo. By simply creating a new account, the early sign-up reserves a $100 bonus for Ohio’s online sports betting launch. Consequently, the resident can access their account on January 1 to find $100 of bet credits waiting. Furthermore, those funds are valid anywhere in the sportsbook using any bet types on any games.

Reserving $100 Via FanDuel Ohio Promo in Four Steps

FD Sportsbook has found a way to make its sign-up and bonus acquisition procedures short and sweet. In fact, with the steps below you can create your account and set reserve your $100 bonus in just minutes:

At first, click here to instantly activate the FanDuel Ohio promo that opens up this bonus opportunity.

to instantly activate the FanDuel Ohio promo that opens up this bonus opportunity. After that, create a new FD Sportsbook account by providing all requisite info. For example, FanDuel will request your full name, home address, date of birth, and more.

Subsequently, login on January 1 to activate and access your $100 bonus.

Lastly, use your bet credits on any sports with any wager types.

Exclusive Daily Plays and Parlays a Fun FD Sportsbook Feature

Claiming the FanDuel Ohio promo described above does far more than just give you $100 in bonus bets. For instance, you will gain access to the app’s Promos tab, which houses all manner of player perks. There, you may find risk-free bets, parlay insurances, profit boosts, deposit matches, and more.

There are other fun wrinkles that FanDuel has created to keep its patrons interested and motivated. For example, members can often find exclusive daily plays and parlays that only FanDuel carries. Here are a couple that members in other states are enjoying today:

Brandon Marshall’s I Am Athlete Same Game Parlay of the Day.

NFL Quick Hits of the Day.

Featured NBA Same Game Parlay of the Day on LAC vs. Bos.

NBA Quick Hits of the Day.

