FanDuel Ohio promo: how to get top Chiefs-Bengals bonus

The latest FanDuel Ohio promo is raising the stakes on the Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game matchup. New bettors can hit the ground running with a guaranteed win on this game. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

Anyone who takes advantage of this FanDuel Ohio promo can bet $5 on the Chiefs or Bengals and win $200 in bonus bets instantly. The original wager won’t matter when it comes to these bonus bets. Placing the $5 wager will be enough to trigger this offer.

This is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are slight favorites at home right now, but this line has been moving all week. It’s a primetime matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Football fans couldn’t ask for much more. FanDuel Sportsbook is giving Ohio bettors a chance to go big on this game this weekend.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Activates $200 Chiefs-Bengals Bonus

Signing up with this FanDuel Ohio promo is the first step towards a big weekend on the NFL. New bettors will win $200 in bonus bets instantly with this offer. In other words, there is no need to wait for the game to even start.

For this reason alone, we recommend that bettors take advantage of this opportunity sooner rather than later. For example, someone who places this bet on Friday instead of Sunday will have $200 in bonus bets to use throughout the weekend.

It’s not every day that sportsbooks decide to give away free bonus bets, but that’s exactly what FanDuel Ohio is doing. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind the registration process.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Ohio Promo

There are only a few steps needed to sign up and claim this FanDuel Ohio promo. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links above or below to start the registration process.

After being redirected to a registration landing page, fill out the prompts with basic identifying information.

Using any of the preferred banking methods, make a deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this offer.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on Chiefs-Bengals to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Win $10 Million With Gronk on the Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski didn’t kick any field goals during his NFL career, but he’s going to be kicking at the Super Bowl with a lot on the line. Gronk’s kick could trigger $10 million in bonus bets for all users on FanDuel Sportsbook. Anyone who signs up now, opts into this promotion, and bets $5 on the Super Bowl will have a chance to win a share of that $10 million. Keep an eye out for Gronk kicking this field goal during a designated commercial break.

